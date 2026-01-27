5 Mizzou Transfer Additions Who Are Slated to Make Immediate Impacts

The Missouri Tigers were extremely active in the transfer portal once again, bringing in 28 players and losing 26. There were plenty of holes to fill due to transfers, graduations and a few guys heading to the NFL, leaving room for tons of roster turnover.



The Tigers were left with no choice but to revamp the secondary, defensive line and offensive line, while sprinkling in additions to the skill positions on offense. Missouri's roster is going to look extremely different compared to the season prior, but it's going to have plenty of talent that can aid in winning.

Eli Drinkwitz and his staff did bring back some key pieces on both sides of the ball, including running backs Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, left tackle Cayden Green, wide receiver Donovan Olugbode and linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez. They managed to keep a good number of guys who were available to return, outside of star defensive end Damon Wilson II.



Wilson was arguably the biggest transfer departure Missouri has ever seen. If he were to return, he likely would have dominated the SEC. He's now headed to Miami, the runner-ups for the national championship.

With the departure of Wilson and others, multiple incoming transfers will be leaned on to fill in starting roles. How that will go is yet to be determined, but there are a few names on paper that stand out as ones who can help out right away.



Here's a look at five Missouri transfers that should be at the top of the depth chart and be major contributors right away in 2026.

Austin Simmons, QB

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) and quarterback Austin Simmons (13) celebrate after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's get the easiest one out of the way. Simmons should be the starting quarterback for the Tigers for at least the next season, barring any injuries or unforeseen improvements from Nick Evers or Matt Zollers. Simmons was the starter for the first two games of the season for Ole Miss before suffering an ankle injury, showing signs of what could be in his future.



In those two games, Simmons recorded 576 yards and three touchdowns on top of four interceptions. He made four more appearances, rounding out his numbers to 744 passing yards, four touchdowns and five picks on 60% completion. He also rushed for 71 yards and a score.

Though it might not happen right away, it feels possible that Simmons could be the man to turn around the Tigers' passing-game woes. The Miami native has long been recognized for being a special arm talent, with the athleticism to match it. The only thing going against Simmons is actual playing and starting experience.



The caveat to his injury while with the Rebels was the rise of Trinidad Chambliss. Chambliss obviously transformed the Ole Miss offense in a way that Simmons wasn't able to, granted, he did start for a majority of the season.



Just because Simmons didn't have the impact that Chambliss had does not mean Simmons couldn't have. He just didn't have the chance to do so.



He'll have that opportunity now with Drinkwitz and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, who seems to be a good fit for both Missouri and Simmons. Only time will tell whether Simmons will pan out, but signs point to him being able to find success in Columbia.

Cayden Lee, WR

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) runs after a catch as Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Damon Wilson II (10) pursues during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The man who could very well help Simmons make over the Missouri aerial attack is Cayden Lee, Simmons' teammate at Ole Miss. The two have been friends since arriving on campus at Ole Miss, likely making for a one-two punch in Columbia.



Lee had a bit of a down year this season, finishing with 635 yards and three touchdowns compared to 874 yards and two touchdowns the season prior. Ole Miss bolstered its wide receiver room this past season, adding De'Zhaun Stribling from Oklahoma State, Harrison Wallace III and Deuce Alexander from Wake Forest. That's a lot to manage, which arguably makes his production more impressive.

Lee won't have the same competition, though he'll be competing with sophomore Donovan Olugbode, Cincinnati transfer Caleb Goodie and a plethora of other young players. Lee's familiarity with Simmons will likely make him a primary target for the new quarterback from the get-go, however.



Missouri fans were looking for a big name in the transfer portal and Lee fits that bill. He's an explosive athlete with great after-the-catch ability, likely checking every box required to play the slot position. He has a similar playstyle to Kevin Coleman Jr., which should help him be successful in the new Lindsey-run offense.

Chris Graves Jr. , CB

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Chris Graves Jr. (32) breaks up a pass intended for LSU Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

There's a common theme with bringing in contributors from Ole Miss, apparently. Graves is the final of the three Drinkwitz and the Tigers added and he may sneakily have the most important job of any of them.



Graves is a redshirt senior with a year of eligibility remaining. He's been productive in every year of college he's played so far, which shouldn't fall off. Graves recorded 33 total tackles, a forced fumble and four pass deflections this past season. He's racked up 61 career total tackles, seven pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

His lack of statistical production may alarm some people. The fact that Graves has yet to record a college interception isn't necessarily a bad thing, though it couldn't hurt to see. He does have starting experience (nine games in 2025), which will translate to the Missouri defense.



Based on the returning production the Tigers have at the cornerback spot and the transfers they brought in, this is going to be a position group that Graves needs to and should command. He'll have the Oregon duo of Jahlil Florence and Sione Laulea behind him, along with returners Nic Deloach Jr. and Cam Keys. Graves will need to show some true leadership skills to make sure all of those guys work together and gel as a unit.

Robert Woodyard Jr. LB

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. (0) wraps up Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) during the third quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Woodyard was brought in by Missouri's coaching staff to fill in Josiah Trotter-sized shoes.



Let's make one thing clear: Woodyard is not Trotter. Replacing Trotter in whole is an absolutely massive challenge and nobody is expecting him to do so. That being said, Woodyard is going to bring a similar physical playstyle that Trotter brought in from West Virginia, which should pair nicely with junior Nicholas Rodriguez.

Last season, Woodyard finished with 67 total tackles, along with two sacks and a pass deflection. He's a powerful tackler and hitter who excels in the run game, with good eyes in the middle of the field. Woodyard isn't as nimble as a guy like Rodriguez, which makes his ability to drop in coverage a little limited.



That's where Rodriguez comes in, allowing them, once again, to be a dynamic pairing. Rodriguez has the speed to track down guys in the backfield, but is quick enough to follow tight ends and receivers in the middle of the field. Woodyard will obviously have to cover and that may be a weakness of his game, but there should be players around him to mask it.

All in all, Woodyard feels like an adequate replacement for Trotter. Trotter is going to be an NFL linebacker in a few months and will likely have a long professional career. Those players don't just grow on trees, but Woodyard will, at a very minimum, bring some of the same physicality and skills to the table that Trotter did.

Josh Atkins, OT

Sep 21, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive tackle Josh Atkins (65) prepares to block Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Braylon Rigsby (94) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The first four made perfect sense. Picking a fifth one was hard because there are many players who are either not proven, have flaws at their previous stops, or are coming from a lower level. Atkins is a guy who will likely have no choice but to be ready to go right away, based on the guys around him.



He's going to have an important role, too. Atkins will be protecting the blindside for Simmons, who's a unique left-handed quarterback. The catch with that?



Atkins has played a minimal amount of right tackle in his career.

He spent nearly all of his snaps with the Arizona State Sun Devils at the left tackle spot. In fact, all of his collegiate starts have been there, which adds up to 2,440 snaps. That dates back to his one season with Hawaii.



Atkins had a somewhat shaky 2025 season, allowing three sacks and 18 quarterback pressures on 439 pass blocking snaps. He cleaned that up by the end of the season, however. Atkins will be the player on the offensive line with the most starting experience, which will likely give him a front-row seat to a starting spot somewhere.

Read more Missouri Tigers News: