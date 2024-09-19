Missouri Golfer Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Honors: The Buzz, Thursday, September 19, 2024
Following his first ever collegiate tournament, freshman Trent Mierl took home the SEC Freshman of the week honors.
The Austin, Texas native placed third overall at the Golfweek "Put Me In Coach" Invitational. In the three-round tournament, Mierl recorded a even-par 210. During the final day, he recorded the best score of all the golfers with a 67.
Mierl is the first Mizzou freshman to receive the accolade since Alfons Bondesson did so during the 2022-23 campaign. Bondesson is no longer with the Tigers and transferred to LSU for the 2024-25 year.
Today's Schedule
- Women's soccer vs Texas A&M at 6 p.m., Columbia, Missouri, Watch, Live Stats
- Volleyball at Lipscomb Invite, 6 p.m., Nashville, Tennessee, Watch, Live Stats
Did You Notice?
- Missouri Softball is confirmed to be participating in the Marry Nutter Collegiate Classic for the third year in a row. This event will take place from Feb. 20-23 in Cathedral City.
- Mizzou Athletics has announced that this Saturday's game against Vanderbilt will be another "gold rush" game, where fans are encouraged to wear yellow attire to the game.
On This Day in Mizzou History:
Sept. 19, 1970: No. 10 Mizzou defeats Minnesota, 34-12
