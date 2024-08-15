Missouri Soccer Set to Open Season Against Missouri State; The Buzz, August 15, 2024
The fall schedule for Missouri athletics begins Thursday afternoon with Missouri soccer hosting Missouri State.
The Tigers are coming off of a disappointing 5-9-3 2023 season, winning just one of its 10 SEC matches. Missouri was finished to place last in the SEC this season in the preseason coaches poll.
The SEC became an even more difficult conference to play in with the addition of Texas. The Longhorns were the No. 5 seed in the NCAA tournament before falling to No. 1 Florida State in the third round.
Missouri opening the season against its in-state rivals will be a good test for the Tigers. Last season when the two teams faced, the Tigers edged out the Bearcats 2-0.
"I think it's a good test for us," head coach Stefanie Golan said in a preseason press conference. "We played them last fall and it we came out on the winning end, but it was a battle it wasn't an easy game for us by any means that I think anytime somebody else has Missouri in part of their their name, they have our game circled before the season ever begins."
The Tigers adopted a new system this offseason, switching from a three-front to a two-front. That, along with multiple newcomers, are the new parts of Missouri's makeup the team will have to adapt to this season.
"We worked on it throughout the course of the spring," Golan said of the system, "but now we're integrating some new players and to some some different roles within that system. So getting them to gel together so that they read each other a little bit better and can create some more consistent opportunities that way and then defensively, we haven't given anything up yet. "
Multiple Tigers have earned preseason recognition. Four players were named to the SEC's preseason watchlist, including forward Kylee Simmons, goal keeper Bella Hollenbach, defender Rachel Kutella and midfielder Keegan Good. Simmos was also ranked No. 34 on TopDrawerSoccer's top 100 players to watch in 2024.
Soccer: vs. Missouri State at 7 p.m. - Watch, Live Stats
• Missouri football announced Wednesday that the team has sold out of reserved season tickets for upcoming season tickets. With minimal single-game tickets still available for the season opener against Murray State, the team is hoping to continue its streak of sold out games started with the final five games of the 2023 season.
• Receiver Luther Burden III was named to ESPN and The Sporting News' preseason All-American team.
14 days.
