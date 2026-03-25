Mizzou Softball Makes Quick Work of SIUE in Run-Rule Shutout

Blink a few too many times, and you might've missed Missouri softball's 8-0 over SIUE on Tuesday.

In well under two hours, the Tigers took down the Cougars on the road in five innings via the run rule, which awards the road team a win if it's ahead by at least eight runs after five full innings of play.

After enduring some rough patches over her past few starts, Cierra Harrison dominated SIUE, which didn't record a hit against the junior. The only minor blemishes on Harrison's box score were a pair of walks, but neither baserunner advanced past second base.

On offense, Missouri jumped all over SIUE starting pitcher Mia Volpert early, as the Tigers plated five runs in the top of the first.

Following a leadoff single from second baseman Addy Waits, catcher Stefania Abruscato launched a two-run home run into right field to give Missouri a 2-0 lead. The bullet was Abruscato's fourth home run of the season, and she's tallied at least one hit in 15 of her last 18 appearances.

Three batters later, designated player Abby Carr kept her bat ablaze as well with an RBI single into left field --- she's recorded a hit in three of her last four appearances. Later in the inning Carr scored on an RBI triple from shortstop Madison Uptegrove, who legged out the three-bagger after SIUE right fielder Elle van Breusegen couldn't make a diving catch to rob Uptegrove of an extra-base hit.

The Tigers added onto their lead in the top of the fourth courtesy of RBI singles from Abruscato and first baseman Abby Hay. The eventual winning run was scored on a flyout from Uptegrove in the top of the fifth. Smith, who was on second base, tagged up to third, but a throwing error from SIUE center fielder Abby Harvell allowed Smith to score.

Wednesday continued a trend of Missouri dominating Tuesday and Wednesday matchups. The Tigers beat UT-Martin 8-0 in five innings on March 11, and one week later, they swept a doubleheader against Illinois by scores of 3-0 and 9-4, respectively.

The win improved Missouri's record to 16-18. The Tigers will stay on the road this weekend, as they'll travel to Auburn for a three-game set starting on Friday at 6 p.m. AU has won three straight games, but it's 2-4 in SEC play.

Missouri and Auburn last met in 2024, when the Tigers from the South took two of three games in Columbia.

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