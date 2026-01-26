Missouri Tigers Wrestling Comes Back With a Win over Northern Colorado

Missouri Wrestling head coach Brian Smith won his 250th career dual win over Northern Colorado, 42-0, at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo.

The Tigers lost to No. 5 Oklahoma State 33-3, only scoring one takedown in 10 matches. The Tigers came back on Sunday with a dominate win over the Bears.



Missouri’s win gives the Tigers a 4–0 all-time lead overall over Northern Colorado. According to Missouri Athletics, the series began during the 1977–78 season. The Tigers’ 42-point total marked the fifth time this season Missouri has defeated an opponent by 40 points or more.

Missouri came out on top with a win by James Conway (165), who opened the second half against Logan Glynn (UNCO) to continue the Tigers’ dominance. Conway maintained control throughout the bout, ultimately securing a 5:12 technical fall over Glynn.



No. 3 Aeoden Sinclair (184) recorded his 17th bonus-point victory of the season, defeating Mahroni Rushton (UNCO) 10–3 by decision.

184 | (2) Aeoden Sinclair picks up another tech, this time over Mahroni Rushton, 22-6.



MIZ 32, UNCO 0 #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/oCpjMPwLFw — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) January 25, 2026

No. 18 Missouri is now 9–7 overall and 3–2 against Big 12 opponents. Up next, the Tigers will travel to Little Rock to face the Little Rock Trojans on Saturday, January 31, at 6:30 p.m. The dual will be streamed on FloWrestling.

The Buzz: Monday, January 26, 2026

Defensive lineman Kellan Hall has received an offer from Missouri football. Hall is a four star athlete according to 247 Sports. He has also received offers from Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Louisville.

Former Missouri football kicker had a perfect day in the NFC Championship during the Los Angeles Rams loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Up and good by Mevis from 50 yards 🙌 pic.twitter.com/vo1p0eK6uF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 26, 2026

Drew Lock with a chance to become the third @MizzouFootball quarterback to win a Super Bowl ring, joining Chase Daniel (Saints, SB 44) & Blaine Gabbert (Bucs, 55 & Chiefs, 58) pic.twitter.com/LK6GamrHCp — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 26, 2026

Weekend Mizzou Results

Friday's Results

Missouri Wrestling: No. 5 Oklahoma State 33, Missouri 3

Saturday's Results

Men's Basketball: Missouri 88, Oklahoma 87

Sunday's Results

Wrestling: Missouri 42, Northern Colorado 0

Women's Basketball: Missouri 81, Texas A&M 70

Monday's Mizzou Schedule

There are no games scheduled.

Mizzou Quote of the Day

Brad [Smith] had a trash can about 30 yards down and about three footballs and, at 10:30 at night, he’s throwing footballs. He, along with his teammates, ignited our football program. Gary Pinkel

