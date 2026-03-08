2 Mizzou Wrestlers Earn Big 12 Titles, Tigers Place Fourth: The Buzz
Missouri wrestling finished in fourth place at the Big 12 Championship, with two Tigers earining individual conference titles.
Redshirt junior Cam Steed won the 174 weight class while redshirt freshman Aeoden Sinclair won the 184 weight class. It marks the first time Missouri had multiple conference championships since the 2020-21 season.
The Tigers finished Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Arizona State. Missouri went 6-4 on the day in its 10 matches.
Steed, No. 3, won against No. 1 Alex Facundo from Oklahoma State. In the final minute of the third period, Steed earned a takedown for the victory.
Sinclair, No. 1, took down No. 3 Eddie Neitenbach from Wyoming. Sinclair earned takedowns in both of the first two periods to win the final by seven points.
On Day 1 of the Championship, Sinclair, Steed and sophomore Gage Walker and Jarrett Stoner earned bids in the NCAA Wrestling Championship, which will begin on March 19.
The Buzz: March 8
- Missouri cornerback Chris Graves Jr., a transfer from Ole Miss, looks to have earned his number after the first week of practice — he'll be sporting No. 1.
- Missouri basketball commit Jason Crowe Jr. was in attendance for the team's game against No. 20 Arkansas. He was introduced to the crowd during a timeout break during the second half.
- In his final home game at Missouri, forward Mark Mitchell surpassed 1,000 career points. He scored a career high of 32 points in the game.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
Men's basketball: lost 88-84 to vs. No. 20 Arkansas - RECAP
Softball: lost 4-5 to No. 5/8 Florida - RECAP
Baseball: won 13-12 in Game 2, 7-0 in Game 3 vs. UI-Chicago
Wrestling: fourth place in the Big12 Wrestling Championship.
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
Softball: at No. 5/8 Florida at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network - Watch, Live Stats
Baseball: vs. UI-Chicago at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network + - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Tennis: vs. No. 1 Georgia at 11:30 a.m. - Live Stats
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2026 season opener...
179 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
"I think in every program, in the country; you have to slowly build your respect from others. I think this year we are slowly starting to get a little more respect."Gary Pinkel
