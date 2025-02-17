Missouri Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 16 Oklahoma: The Buzz, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025
Missouri women's basketball (13-14, 2-10 SEC) has now lost more games than it has won following an 82-66 home defeat against No. 16 Oklahoma (19-6, 7-5 SEC).
At halftime, the Tigers were leading 44-40. However, after the break, Oklahoma went on a 25-point run while Missouri managed 10 in the third quarter. Halfway through the fourth quarter, the Sooners had a 12-0 run, giving Oklahoma the 77-57 lead. The Sooners outscored the Tigers by 20 points in the second half and won its third straight game in SEC play.
Coming off the bench, Ashton Judd scored 13 points, grabbed three rebounds, and made two assists in just 26 minutes of play, leading the team in the game. Sunday marked the first time this season that Judd was not in the starting lineup for the Tigers since November 22. Judd shot 55.6% from the field, 50% from beyond the arc, and 50% at the free throw line.
Missouri outperformed Oklahoma in field goal percentages. The Tigers made 50% of their attempts compared to the Sooners' 47.5%.
Sophomore guard Abbey Schreacke is having an impressive season, currently ranking third in the SEC with 58 made 3-pointers after Sunday’s game. However, she struggled against the Sooners, hitting only 33% from beyond the arc, which is a 4.5% drop from her season average.
The Tigers will host No. 8 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. CST on Thursday, February 20. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Today's Schedule
- Swim and Dive: Missouri at the SEC Championships, Athens, Ga. - Meet Information, SEC Network+
Mizzou Results
- Baseball: Stetson (3-0) 9, Missouri (1-2) 7
- Women's Basketball: No. 16 Oklahoma (19-6, 7-5 SEC) 82, Missouri (13-14, 2-10 SEC) 66
Did you notice?
Countdown to Missouri's 2025 Football Season Opener:
193 days.
