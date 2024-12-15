Missouri Women's Basketball Hopes to Extend Winning Streak: The Buzz, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024
The Tigers will host Lipscomb at Mizzou Arena at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Missouri women's basketball aims to continue its win streak and extend it to five games. The Tigers have a record of 9-3 this season, but they have not faced any SEC teams yet.
The Tigers have not faced or hosted Lipscomb since Dec. 1, 2000. In their first and only meeting, the Tigers defeated the Bisons 96-43 in the second game of the 2000 Unilever Tiger Classic. It was former Missouri Head Coach Cindy Stein's 100th career victory.
They have had a week off since their 94-55 victory over Northern Illinois on December 7. In that game, sophomore guard Grace Slaughter led the Tigers with 20 points and set a career-high by making four 3-pointers.
Sophomore guard Abbey Schreacke leads the SEC and ranks fifth with 33 3-points this season alone. She has a 40.7 3-point percentage.
Today's Schedule
- Swim and Dive at the USA Diving Winter Nationals, Bloomington, Indiana
- Women's Basketball: Lipscomb at Missouri, 3 p.m. CST, Watch, Live Audio, Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- Men's Basketball: Missouri 88, Long Island University 61
Did you notice?
- Missouri football offensive linemen Cam'Ron Johnson and Armand Membou earned the Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference second-team honors. Membou declared for the NFL draft earlier this month and opted out of Missouri's bowl game against the University of Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 at 2:30 p.m.
- Missouri diver junior Collier Dyer finished fourth in the men's 3-meter diving at the USA Diving Winter Nationals. This past summer, Dyer qualified for the Olympic trials in platform with a score of 397. He also secured spots at the 1M and 3M in the NCAA Swim and Dive Championships.
