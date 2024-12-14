Mizzou Lands First Commitment of 2026 Class in 4-Star Defensive Lineman
Despite being busy in the transfer portal now, Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers just landed its first commitment in the class of 2026 in 4-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy.
Kennedy comes from Maumelle, Ark. and is the No. 328 nationally ranked player, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the sixth-best player in the state and No. 41 of all defensive linemen in the 2026 class.
The Arkansas native stands at 6-foot-4, 290-pounds. He's shown the ability early in his high school career to play on the interior and come off the edge on the outside. Like most recruits Drinkwitz targets, Kennedy has great speed and athleticism for his size, which should be a trademark of his game.
This season for Maumelle High School, Kennedy recorded 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. It was his first varsity season with the Hornets.
Kennedy holds offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Miami, SMU., Tennessee, Texas and others. Though there wasn't much information surrounding his recruitment in the early stages it did appear SMU, Arkansas, Georgia, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, the Tigers and others were the teams in the running for Kennedy.
Looking ahead to the 2026 class seems hard right now amid the craziness that is the transfer portal but landing an early commit for next year's class is never a bad sign. It's early and retaining Kennedy until next season's signing day might be a challenge given the teams that've pursued him.
