Report: Former Mizzou Defensive End Stays in the SEC, Transfers to South Carolina
Missouri freshman defensive line transfer Jaylen Brown is keeping his talents in the SEC and transferring to Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks, per Hayes Fawcett.
Brown played sparingly for the Tigers this season, appearing in only 37 snaps his freshman year for Missouri and recording only two tackles. He is a former 4-star prospect in the class of 2024, ranked No. 282 nationally in composite rankings. The Madison, Ala. native was one of the best recruits in the state of Alabama his senior season, ranked No. 16 in the state.
In On3's transfer portal rankings, Brown ranked No. 73 nationally and No. 7 of all EDGE rushers.
The Gamecocks are getting a talented young player to bolster up its defense in Brown. The main reason for his high recruiting ranking was his track-like speed on the outside. In his senior year of high school, he posted 62 tackles, nine for loss and seven sacks for James Clemens. He rose late in recruiting rankings because of his production.
Missouri lost its two crown jewels on the defensive line in brown and former 5-star recruit Williams Nwaneri. Both were highly coveted nationally and both are officially on different teams for the 2025 season. Nwaneri made the move to Nebraska, where he has direct ties from his high school playing and recruiting days. Looking to the defensive line certainly seems like a need in the transfer portal now for Eli Drinkwitz and his Tiger squad.
