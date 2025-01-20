Missouri Women's Basketball Loses Sixth Straight SEC Game: The Buzz, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
This season, the University of Missouri women's basketball team is facing challenges in SEC play. On Sunday, the Tigers lost to Auburn with a score of 60-75, never having the lead at any point in the game. Although they made a strong effort in the fourth quarter by scoring 22 points, it was not enough to close the 12-point gap they faced at the end of the third quarter.
Grace Slaughter led the Tigers with 15 points during 32 minutes against Auburn, followed by Ashton Judd, who scored 13 points. Early in the second quarter, Slaughter connected three three points in the net.
The Tigers will host Mississippi State on January 27 at 7 p.m. CST. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network. According to Missouri Athletics, the Bulldogs lead the series 11-5. Missouri has a 3-4 record when playing at home against Mississippi State and has lost the last two meetings between the two teams.
Today's Schedule
- There are no games scheduled for today.
Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball: Auburn (10-9, 1-5 SEC), Missouri (11-10, 0-6 SEC) 60
Did you notice?
Missouri volleyball middle blocker alumni, Coleen Finney signed with A.O. Lamias 2013 in Lamia, Greece. She contributed to the Tiger's consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearances during her time with Missouri. Finney had 87 blocks this past season, for a new personal high.
