How to Watch: Mizzou Basketball at Texas
The Missouri Tigers will hit the road again Tuesday, taking on the Texas Longhorns for the first time since the Big 12 Semifinal in 2012.
The transition to the Southeastern Conference has not been an easy one for Texas, only winning against their fellow newcomer, the Oklahoma Sooners.
But, Texas has been competitive in games against the top of the conference, losing by five to No. 1 Auburn and by four to No. 6 Tennessee.
Missouri will be riding in on a four game conference win streak. A win in Austin, Texas would tie Missouri's longest conference win streak since joining the SEC in the 2012-'13 season.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: Missouri at Texas
Who: Missouri Tigers (15-3, 4-1 SEC) at the Texas Longhorns (12-6, 1-4 SEC)
When: Tuesday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m.
Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 389 or 84
Series History: Missouri leads 14-12
Last Meeting: March 9, 2012: Missouri moved past Texas in a 81-67 win to move to the Big 12 Championship. Phil Pressey and Kim English both scored 23 points in the win.
Last Time Out, Missouri: After taking a 18-2 lead in the opening minutes, the Tigers controlled the rest of the game in a 83-65 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas only took eight attempts from the free-throw line, with the Missouri defense focused on defending without fouling.
Last Time Out, Texas: After staying close to Florida for the first 12 minutes on the road, the Longhorns quickly fell behind near the end of the first half, trailing 37-30 by the end of the half. No comeback was forged in the second half for Texas, losing 84-60.
