No. 20 Missouri Wrestling Falls Short Against No. 3 Oklahoma State: The Buzz, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
Missouri wrestling traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face No. 3 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys had the advantage going into the dual, with a 45-7-1 lead in the series, and the Tigers had not defeated them since the 2021-22 season.
Oklahoma State won in a sound victory with a score of 36-3, keeping the Cowboys undefeated this season. At 141 pounds, No. 13 Josh Edmond earned Missouri's only points in an 11-4 decision victory over Kolter Burton (OSU). Edmond has had a challenging schedule this season, but he has consistently outperformed his opponents with his speed and offensive attacks when it matters most.
Oklahoma State started to widen the point gap due to multiple bonus point wins and holding the Tigers to one win. Keegan O'Toole was still absent from the lineup after taking the month of January off to recover from an injury.
The Tigers will have over two weeks off before ending the regular season at home against No. 13 Iowa State, on Feb. 22 at noon. The dual will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass.
Today's Schedule
- Men's Golf: Missouri at the National Invitational Tournament, Tucson, Arizona, Live Stats
Mizzou Results
- Wrestling: No. 3 Oklahoma State (12-0, 9-0 Big 12), 36, No. 20 Missouri (5-9, 4-3 Big 12) 3
- Women's Basketball: Tennessee (16-5, 4-5 SEC) 76, Missouri (12-12, 1-8 SEC) 71
