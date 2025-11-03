Missouri Wrestling Sweeps Season Opener in the Missouri Duals: The Buzz
No. 18 Missouri wrestling opened its 2025-26 season at home, hosting the Missouri Duals. The Tigers competed against Drury, Maryville, and Central Methodist in back-to-back competitions on Sunday.
In the first dual, the Tigers faced the Drury Panthers for the first time in team history. Missouri was quick to get on top with six victories by fall to start the day. The wins helped propel the Tigers to a 51-0 sweep over the Panthers.
At 125 pounds, redshirt senior Luqman Masud had the opportunity to showcase his skills for the first time with a 15-2 major decision win over Bryson Humphries (DR).
The Tigers only gave up one match against Maryville when No. 1 Cole Ritter (MRV) defeated Joel Mylin in a 5-2 decision. Maryville put up a bigger fight than the Panthers, but the Tigers held strong to their wins, including three technical falls. The fastest technical fall was by No. 13 Max Mayfield at 165 pounds with a time of 4:04. Missouri won 41-3.
Missouri finished the day with an overall sweep after defeating Central Methodist 46-0.
The Tigers welcome back several wrestlers to the mat this season, led by Kade Moore (133), Josh Edmond (149), James Conway (157) and Cam Steed (174). During the off-season, the team bolstered its roster through the transfer portal, adding Max Mayfield (165) and Evan Bates (197) from Northwestern.
Next, the Tigers will host the Tiger Style Invite on Sunday, November 9, at the Hearnes Center, for the first time since the invite became an annual event. It will begin at 10 a.m. CST.
Weekend Mizzou Results
Friday's Scores
SEC Cross Country Championship: Men's and Women's placed 5th
- The women's placement is the program's best team finish since 2019.
Women's Volleyball defeated No. 16 Tennessee 3-1 on Friday, October 31, in Knoxville. The win is their 7th straight victory. Freshman Maca Lobaglio had a career high of 11 kills on a .556 hitting percentage.
- Set 1: 25-21, Missouri
- Set 2: 23-25, Tennessee
- Set 3: 25-23, Missouri
- Set 4: 25-17, Missouri
Saturday's Scores
Swim and Dive:
- Swimming and diving swept Vanderbilt and McKendree in Saturday's back-to-back duals. Women's swimming and diving defeated Vanderbilt 236-57 and McKendree 244-40. The men's team defeated McKendree too 213.5-85.5.
- Francois Malherbe won gold in the 200 free with a time of 1:38.14.
- Jan Zubik won gold in the 200 fly with a 1.41.99 time.
Sunday's Scores
- Volleyball: Vanderbilt 3, Missouri 2
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
- Men's Basketball: Missouri at Howard, Watch, Listen
- Women's Basketball: Central Arkansas at Missouri, Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Missouri football commit Micah Nickerson announced that he has received an offer from the University of Mississippi. In September, Missouri flipped the 4-Star EDGE from Mississippi State. Nickerson is ranked as the No. 428 player in the country and No. 43 at his position, according to composite rankings.
- St. Louis native and Missouri baseball alum helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win their 9th World Series title in Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. He led the Dodgers to a 5-4 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
I can't understand this 'Let's go,' 'C'mon,' 'Rah-rah' stuff. In the park, you've got 12 Pearls. If someone's not doing the job, another guy just does the work.- Derrick Chievous
