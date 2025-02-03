How to Watch: Mizzou at Tennessee Basketball
The Missouri Tigers will hope to earn their fifth ranked victory of the season Wednesday, traveling to take on No. 8 Tennessee on the road.
The two teams will look to hold their stake as a top team in the Southeastern Conference, with Missouri standing at No. 3 in the conference and Tennessee at No. 6.
Missouri has hit a streak as of late, winning six of their last seven. The Tigers have secured three ranked wins since Jan. 14.
The stretch has been fueled by the shooting success of guard Caleb Grill, who has averaged 17.4 points and 4.2 3-pont makes over the past five games. The Missouri defense has also strung together strong performances, holding Mississippi State to just 61 points.
The Tigers will have their work cut out for them, having to take on Chaz Lanier, who is averaging the fifth most points per game in the conference at 17.9.
Below is full information for the game, including streaming and radio details.
How to Watch: No. 20 Missouri at No. 8 Tennessee
Who: Missouri Tigers (17-4, 6-2 SEC) at the Tennessee Volunteers (18-4. 5-4 SEC)
When: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m.
Where: Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
Sirus XM: 374 or 84
Series History: Mississippi State leads 14-6
Last Time Out, Missouri: Missouri delivered a statement win over No. 14 Mississippi State on the road, taking down the Bulldogs 88-61, the most lopsided victory over a ranked opponent in program history. It was fueled by Grill, who shot 6-for-11 on 3-point shots, scoring 20 points total. Center Josh Gray recorded a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
Last Time Out, Tennessee: Avenging a loss earlier in the season to No. 5 Florida, the Volunteers secured a 64-44 win.