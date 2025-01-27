No. 23 Missouri Wrestling Secures First Ranked Win: The Buzz, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025
The No. 23 Missouri wrestling team secured its first top-25 victory of the season with a 22-16 win over Big 12 rival No. 20 West Virginia on Sunday, Jan. 26. The win was the Tiger's third consecutive win in a series of five home duals in January. Despite facing challenges this season due to injuries, roster changes and adjustments, the recent dual performances indicate that the strength of the Missouri team is on the rise.
At 125 pounds, Gage Walker, ranked No. 31, lost a closely contest match to Jett Strickenberger (WVU), with a score of 6-7. Walker came out strong, scoring a four-point nearfall in the second period. Redshirt sophomore Kade Moore was named the "Outstanding Wrestler" of the match after his pin over Tommy Maddox at 133 pounds. He also received this honor at Wednesday's dual against Arizona State.
After Moore's explosive win, the Tigers won the next three bouts and went into intermission with a 16-2 lead. One of those wins was a 9-8 comeback for Logan Gioffre at 149 pounds over Sam Hillegas (WVU). Hillegas led the match 8-2 until the beginning of the second period when Gioffre got a quick takedown and the stall point when Hillegas was penalized. Gioffre got a reversal and received the riding time point for the win.
In another dual win that came down to the heavyweights, Jarrett Stoner wrestled Michael Wolfgram (WVU). The two were tied 4-4 after a takedown from Stoner halfway through the second period, which Wolfgram responded to with a two-point reversal. Stoner got an escape point to tie the match during a WVU injury time-out that ended in an injury default for Wolfgram.
The Tigers will travel to Norman, Oklahoma on Saturday, Feb. 1, for their third to last dual against No. 22 Oklahoma State before the 2025 Big 12 Championship against No. 22 Oklahoma State. The dual will begin at 7 p.m. CST.
