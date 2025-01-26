Mizzou's Armand Membou's Draft Stock is Quickly Rising

Armand Membou (OT #Missouri) is not getting nearly enough buzz



📌 Densely built & powerful

📌 Fluid athlete

📌 Scheme/position versatility

📌 20 years old



*On 410 pass blocking snaps at RT*

➖ 9 pressures

➖ 0 sacks



Good investment for your OL.



pic.twitter.com/LJHaLy1TCV