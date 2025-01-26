Mizzou's Armand Membou's Draft Stock is Quickly Rising
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III could have some company in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, with his teammate Armand Membou being recognized more and more as a top offensive lineman prospect in the draft class.
After an impressive junior season with Missouri, Membou declared for the draft. He was the only Missouri player to accept an invite to the Senior Bowl, the premier pre-draft all-star game.
In the first mock draft of the year from Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL.com, Membou was projected to be selected by the San Francisco 49ers with pick No. 11. Jeremiah projects Membou to be the third offensive lineman off the board.
"Membou is the most technically sound offensive lineman in this class," Jeremiah writes. "Membou will be an exceptional guard who can also play tackle if needed."
Membou won't turn 21 until March 27, but started 30 games over his three-year collegiate career. He started in five games as a true freshman.
On top of youth and experience, Membou also has some versatility. All of his starts came at right tackle, but his athleticism and size could allow him to play guard in the NFL too. Missouri's website lists him at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds.
The measurements Membou receives at both the Senior Bowl and likely the NFL Scouting Combine should help teams determine where he'll best fit.
Having the chance to show off his agility at the Combine could also add another skill to the scouting report on Membou. Playing in Eli Drinkwitz's wide zone running scheme where offensive lineman are often asked to move horizontally can't hurt in developing agility.
"He’s athletic enough to block on the move and strong enough to finish when he gets there," Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick wrote in his latest mock draft.
Flick projected Membou to be selected with the No. 25 overall pick by the Houston Texans in the mock draft, published on Jan. 22. Just over a month before, Flick rated Membou as the No. 91 overall prospect in the draft.
Flick is not the only one to be moving Membou higher up on the draft board in the past month. Since he's declared for the draft, the consensus on the offensive lineman has gone from a likely day-two selection to one of the top-rated players at his position.
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, which stores projections from mock drafts and prospect rankings from major publications, Membou was on average being rated as the No. 74 overall prospect on Dec. 1, less than a week after the close of Missouri's regular season.
Now, in the week before the Senior Bowl, he's rated at No. 34.
Membou will look to continue his rise up drafts this week in Mobile, Ala. at the Senior Bowl. The practices leading up to the All-Star contest provide NFL scouts and general managers the chance to sit down with prospects and see them in three days of practices.
The opportunity is especially valuable for lineman, getting to show off their physicality and technical skills in one-on-one reps against some of the best defensive lineman prospects in the draft.
The months before the NFL draft are spent, on the outside at least, constantly debating how much or how little specific measurements really mean. The actual film becomes a Rorschach test. Even the ones making the decisions for the 32 teams are guessing. Momentum seemingly building on the outside doesn't always equate to the consensus from the league.
But Membou has the tape to back it up. His resume is impressive, especially for someone of his age. Now, he'll have to back it up with his performances in the next three months at the Senior Bowl, the Combine and Missouri's Pro Day.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Where Analysts Project Mizzou's Luther Burden III to be Selected in NFL Draft
Brady Cook Shares Final Message for Mizzou Fans