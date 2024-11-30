Mizzou Alumni Nick Bolton Recovers Game-Winning Fumble; The Buzz, November 30, 2024
Former Missouri football linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a fumble in the final minute of a game Friday to secure a win for the Kansas City Chiefs. The win clinched a playoff berth for the Chiefs, the franchise's 10th-straight.
Like Bolton's alma matter, the Chiefs have pulled off some magical victories in one-score games. Kansas City has now won each of the last 14 one-score games it has been a part of.
The fumble recovery for Bolton was the second of his career during the regular season. His most iconic recovery came in Super Bowl LVII, when he returned a fumble from the Philadelphia Eagles for a touchdown, inspiring Missouri football's "Bolton drill" for scoop and score situations.
Bolton and the Chiefs will look to continue their dominance in the AFC West, hosting the Los Angeles Chargers.
• A groundbreaking ceremony will be held ahead of Missouri football's game against Arkansas, officially starting the construction on the Memorial Stadium Improvements Project, set to be complete ahead of the 2026 football stadium.
