Mizzou Announces Extension for Volleyball Coach Dawn Sullivan: The Buzz
Eli Drinkwitz wasn't the only Missouri coach to earn an extension during this holiday season, with the athletics program announcing an extension for volleyball head coach Dawn Sullivan on Monday. The extension runs through the 2029 season.
Sullivan is coming off her third season with Missouri. The 2025 season was the first for Missouri under Sullivan without making the NCAA Tournament. 2024 was Sullivan's best year so far with the Tigers, with Missouri winning two games in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Kentucky in the regional semifinal.
"Coach Sullivan has demonstrated that she is the right leader for our volleyball program," Mizzou Director of Athletics Laird Veatch said in a release announcing the extension. "Under her direction, the trajectory of this program continues to point upward. We believe the foundation she's established will position Mizzou Volleyball to compete for championships in the years ahead."
Missouri season ended Nov. 22 in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament against Ole Miss. The Tigers finished the year at 17-11.
Monday's Mizzou Results
No events scheduled.
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
Men's basketball at Notre Dame in the ACC/SEC Challenge on ESPNU at 8 p.m. - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
Did you notice?
- Caleb Pyform, who transferred out of Missouri to the JUCO level ahead of the 2025 season, committed to Kentucky.
- In the first NET rankings, Missouri was ranked 51st.
- Missouri basketball coaches Dennis Gates and Kellie Harper will appear on the "Tiger Talk" radio show beginning Wednesday.
