Mizzou Announces Extension for Volleyball Coach Dawn Sullivan: The Buzz

NEW: Kentucky hasn't hired a football coach, but that didn't stop them from landing JUCO OL Caleb Pyfrom.



"It’s a great school, so why not take the chance? I talked to Coach Wolford. He texted me and said Kentucky would still honor my commitment."



