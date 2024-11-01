Mizzou Central

Mizzou Basketball Announces Team Captains; The Buzz, November 1, 2024

The Missouri Tigers men's team announced three new captains for the 2024-'25 season.

Joey Van Zummeren

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Caleb Grill (31) shoots during the second half against the Loyola (Md) Greyhounds at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Caleb Grill (31) shoots during the second half against the Loyola (Md) Greyhounds at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Missouri Tigers lost three reliable leaders in Sean East, Nick Honor and Noah Carter.

But through two returners and an addition through the transfer portal, it has found three new captains for the team.

Unsurprisingly Tamar Bates was one of them. The guard, who transferred from Indiana ahead of the 2023 season, averaged 13.5 points per game last year.

Next, guard Caleb Grill, a former Iowa State transfer, was also named a captain. He missed all but nine games with a wrist injury, but head coach Dennis Gates has praised his leadership abilities often.

Finally, Jeremy Sanchez joins both Grill and Bates. Gates is very familiar with Sanchez's leadership abilities, with the guard playing under him at Cleveland State from 2019-'22.

Friday's Schedule

• Tennis at TCU Jae Foundation Fall Open in Fort Worth, Texas
• Cross Country SEC Championship at College Station, Texas - Women's 9:08 a.m., Men's 9:50 a.m.
• Swim & Dive vs. Texas A&M at 10:00 a.m. - Watch
• Volleyball at No. 9 Texas - Watch, Live Stats

Did you notice?

• Mizzou football spent halloween visiting a local elementary school and with some coach's kids trick or treating with players.

• Missouri football extended an offer to Maxxell Hiller, a five-star offensive tackle in the Class of 2027.

Check out our social media...

X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a freshman at the University of Missouri studying journalism, and joined MizzouCentral as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.

Home/All Things Mizzou