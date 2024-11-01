Mizzou Basketball Announces Team Captains; The Buzz, November 1, 2024
The Missouri Tigers lost three reliable leaders in Sean East, Nick Honor and Noah Carter.
But through two returners and an addition through the transfer portal, it has found three new captains for the team.
Unsurprisingly Tamar Bates was one of them. The guard, who transferred from Indiana ahead of the 2023 season, averaged 13.5 points per game last year.
Next, guard Caleb Grill, a former Iowa State transfer, was also named a captain. He missed all but nine games with a wrist injury, but head coach Dennis Gates has praised his leadership abilities often.
Finally, Jeremy Sanchez joins both Grill and Bates. Gates is very familiar with Sanchez's leadership abilities, with the guard playing under him at Cleveland State from 2019-'22.
Friday's Schedule
• Tennis at TCU Jae Foundation Fall Open in Fort Worth, Texas
• Cross Country SEC Championship at College Station, Texas - Women's 9:08 a.m., Men's 9:50 a.m.
• Swim & Dive vs. Texas A&M at 10:00 a.m. - Watch
• Volleyball at No. 9 Texas - Watch, Live Stats
Did you notice?
• Mizzou football spent halloween visiting a local elementary school and with some coach's kids trick or treating with players.
• Missouri football extended an offer to Maxxell Hiller, a five-star offensive tackle in the Class of 2027.
Check out our social media...
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube