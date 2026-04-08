Mizzou Earns Commitment from Former Top-50 Prospect McKenzie Mathurin in Portal

McKenzie Mathurin, ESPN's No. 39 recruit in the class of 2025, announced her commitment to Missouri women's basketball on Wednesday after spending her freshman season with the Michigan Wolverines. She announced the commitment on her social media profile.

Mathurin brings a much-needed scoring edge for rising second-year head coach Kellie Harper and the Tigers, who are losing four of their top five scorers from last season. Mathurin was the only freshman to score double-digits in a game and play substantial minutes on a Michigan team that finished second in the Big Ten and reached the Elite Eight.

Mathurin averaged 8.9 minutes and 3.5 points on 46% shooting and 38.9% from 3-point range in 25 games played. Although she never played more than 20 minutes off the bench for Michigan, the 5-foot-10 guard reached three double-figures in the scoring column three times.

Despite her short frame and youth, Mathurin was still hyper-efficient in her freshman season and would have an opportunity for a much higher workload at Missouri. Mathurin has experience in a higher role, as she led Broken Arrow High School to the Oklahoma 6A state championship game in 2025.

Mathurin flourished at Broken Arrow, averaging at least 21.7 points and two steals per contest in her junior and senior season. She didn't just pop out on the box score, though — Mathurin impressed with her silky-smooth shot, shot-creation tactics, driving ability and nagging hands on the defensive end.

Mathurin stacked up a variety of awards and accolades in her time prior to college. From setting Broken Arrow's scoring record to earning multiple player of the year and all-state honors, and playing for Team Trae Young in AAU, Mathurin's resume is off the charts.

Adding Mathurin is yet another impressive move from Harper, who landed three four-star prospects in her incoming 2026 freshman class. The Tigers didn't make the cut when Mathurin made her finalized list of 14 teams near the end of her high school recruitment.

Although Missouri lost Shannon Dowell and Chloe Sotell to the transfer portal, who combined for 22.9 points per game last year, the Tigers' guard room is beginning to take form. While retaining leading scorer Grace Slaughter, the Tigers have brought in a strong pool of talent, such as Mathurin and incoming freshmen Natalya Hodge and Jada Maples.

Five Tigers have entered the portal upon its opening, including Dowell, Sotell, MaRiya Vincent, Hannah Linthacum and Lisa Thompson have entered. The deadline to enter is on Monday, April 20.

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