Mizzou Basketball Announces Time, TV Availability for Rivalry Exhibition: The Buzz
The Missouri Tigers are set to renew another rivalry.
Mizzou Basketball will take on the Kansas State Wildcats in a exhibition game on October 24 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers and Wildcats last faced off in 2018 in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The last five matches have not gone the Tigers way against the Wildcats and they have not won on their home court since 2011. Kansas State leads in the overall record with 121 wins over Mizzou and is the Tigers second-most played opponent. This will be their chance to turn the rivalry around, but only in exhibition.
The game is set to begin at 9 p.m. CDT and will be broadcasted, which will be announced at a later date. This will be fans first chance to see the 2025-26 Tigers in action.
Mizzou in the NFL: Training Camp Updates
Did you notice?
- Former Women's Basketball player and current Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has launched a podcast with West Wilson. It will release weekly and discuss a range of topics.
- An update on the Faurot Field's North end zone Project:
- Mizzou linebacker Triston Newsom was recently named to the Butkus Award Watchlist, an award given at the end of the season to the best linebacker in college football. Find out more here.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
28 days.
