Mizzou Basketball Unveils New Nike, Melvin Booker Collaboration; The Buzz, Dec. 21, 2024
In collaboration with Nike, Missouri basketball and one of the team's all-time greats, Melvin Booker, unleashed a new shoe that the Tigers will have on full display in Sunday's Braggin' Rights game.
The "Nike Book 1 'Missouri' PE is a part of Booker's son, Devin, signature collection with Nike.
Booker played with Missouri from 1990-94, winning three of the four Braggin' Rights games against Illinois that he played in, including the infamous triple-overtime win in 1993.
Booker currently stands at No. 7 in program history in career points (1,697) and No. 3 in assists (488).
Though Devin played at Kentucky before becoming an NBA superstar, honoring his father's legacy at Missouri was important to the NBA All-Star when he signed a shoe deal with Nike.
Saturday's Schedule
• No events scheduled
Countdown to the Music City Bowl, Mizzou vs. Iowa:
9 days.
Did you notice?
• Former Missouri punter Will Safris announced he will be transferring to Utah.
• Missouri will host former Wake Forest offensive tackle Keegan Trost on a visit, per 247Sports. He's received offers from California and Florida State amongst others after starting in 12 games in 2024.
• Former Missouri tight end Kellen Winslow was selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl All-Century Team. Winslow was one of 100 players selected for the team by the Bowl, celebrating its 100th year. The full team can be found HERE.
• Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock will start for the New York Giants this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Lock was dealing with a heel injury, but will step in for Tommy DeVito, who is suffering from a brain injury.
