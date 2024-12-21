Mizzou Central

Mizzou Basketball Unveils New Nike, Melvin Booker Collaboration; The Buzz, Dec. 21, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Joey Van Zummeren

@MizzouHoops via X/Twitter

In collaboration with Nike, Missouri basketball and one of the team's all-time greats, Melvin Booker, unleashed a new shoe that the Tigers will have on full display in Sunday's Braggin' Rights game.

The "Nike Book 1 'Missouri' PE is a part of Booker's son, Devin, signature collection with Nike.

Booker played with Missouri from 1990-94, winning three of the four Braggin' Rights games against Illinois that he played in, including the infamous triple-overtime win in 1993.

Booker currently stands at No. 7 in program history in career points (1,697) and No. 3 in assists (488).

Though Devin played at Kentucky before becoming an NBA superstar, honoring his father's legacy at Missouri was important to the NBA All-Star when he signed a shoe deal with Nike.

Saturday's Schedule

• No events scheduled

Countdown to the Music City Bowl, Mizzou vs. Iowa:

9 days.

Did you notice?

• Former Missouri punter Will Safris announced he will be transferring to Utah.

• Missouri will host former Wake Forest offensive tackle Keegan Trost on a visit, per 247Sports. He's received offers from California and Florida State amongst others after starting in 12 games in 2024.

• Former Missouri tight end Kellen Winslow was selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl All-Century Team. Winslow was one of 100 players selected for the team by the Bowl, celebrating its 100th year. The full team can be found HERE.

• Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock will start for the New York Giants this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons. Lock was dealing with a heel injury, but will step in for Tommy DeVito, who is suffering from a brain injury.

