Recent Tiger Safety Transfer Talks Relationships, Mizzou's System and More
The Missouri Tigers added Northern Illinois redshirt freshman safety Santana Banner through the transfer portal on the morning of Monday, December 16. His signing was made official a few hours later.
It was apparent to banner as soon as he made contact with the Missouri tigers coaching staff, primarily defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, that he was wanted by the coaching staff. Batoon explained in detail what he though Banner should improve on when he asked and that was a sign to Banner.
"That really showed me that he [Batoon] cared and really wanted me there because he wouldn't do all that work just to get somebody who we didn't really know," Banner said.
Banner didn't take long to make a connection with coach Batoon and was even more impressed after experiencing Columbia and Missouri's facilities.
"We just kicked it off from there, show me around campus," Banner said. "Compared to NIU man, that was a whole different ball game. "Once we talked ball on our one-on-one meetings, really caught my attention."
Batoon told Banner that he needed to improve in small things, like footwork and his base. It was also detailed that those are things that are worked on frequently in practice, giving Banner plenty of opportunities to grow in those areas.
As far as his role, it sounds as if Banner will compete for the boundary safety position. It's possible he will step into other roles once on campus and in the Tigers scheme, but for now that checks out.
"They would use me in their scheme as a boundary safety," Banner said. "All the safeties get rotated around, so everybody has experience at every position in case injuries were to happen."
With his work ethic, Banner knows he still has to earn the spot, especially with the talent currently on the roster and the potential for other acquisitions in the safety room. Marvin Burks, Daylen Carnell, Trajen Greco, Caleb Flagg and Jackson Hancock are his current competition, barring more moves at the spot.
"I took it as, if you can tell me that I can be the guy there, but at the end of the day I still had to earn it," Banner said. "We're gonna do what I have to do to secure that."
Banner also had an excellent player host experience, getting the chance to spend time with defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. Those two made Banner and his family feel welcomed in Columbia and established a relationship.
"You would have thought me and him had known each other for months, maybe years," Banner said. "Just kicked it off."
The incoming defensive back was also complimentary of Young and Pride's character in his time with them, another reason he was drawn to Missouri. A combination of players and the coaching staff aided in landing the Northern Illinois transfer.
"[It] wasn't just talking about football, like we had actual conversations," Banner said. "[They] seemed like real, genuine people."
Missouri was one of the first programs to offer Banner following his transfer announcement. Others to immedietly jump in were Georgia Tech and Cincinnati and he took visits to all three schools. His visit with Cincinnati went very well. He left impressed and was supposed to visit Missouri the following day, but it was pushed back. He still took the visit and the rest is history.
Banner marks one of three defensive transfer commitments for the Tigers so far, all of which came on the same day. Missouri recently earned the pledges of Nebraska linebacker Mikai Gbayor and West Virginia linebacker Josiah Trotter, both of which caught the eye of Banner.
"I see they're, they're building a team of guys who want to win, who have positive energy, guys who don't complain, who don't lag around it," Banner said. They just to be great."
The transfer portal is never ending and the Tigers should be expected to land more transfers in the coming days. Missouri has multiple holes that still need to be filled, despite the flurry of recent commitments on defense.
