Mizzou defeats Arkansas in final home meet of the season

No. 7 Missouri gymnastics took on No. 8 Arkansas in its final home meet of the season. The Tigers came away with a 197.425-197.225 win Sunday in Columbia.

The vault crown was shared between four gymnasts, two from Missouri and two from Arkansas. Missouri junior Hannah Horton, Missouri freshman Kimarra Echols, Arkansas freshman Allison Cucci and Arkansas redshirt junior Lauren Williams each took a piece of the title (9.875).

With scores of 9.925, Missouri freshman Maiya Terry, Horton and Arkansas senior Morgan Price won bars.

Sophomore Railey Jackson won the beam title for the Tigers with a 9.950. The floor crown was shared between Missouri sophomore Kaia Tanksanen, Horton and Williams (9.925).

Following the first rotation, Missouri trailed Arkansas by a 49.175-49.125 margin. The Tigers trailed after a somewhat disappointing showing on vault, but they picked things up on bars in the second rotation. Three gymnasts notched a score of 9.900 or better en route to a season-high 49.475.

Terry broke into a celebratory dance after securing a career-best 9.925, and the positive vibes continued to roll when Horton immediately scored another 9.925 for the Tigers. Graduate Lauren Macpherson capped her routine with a confident stick for a 9.900. Senior Addison Lawrence, who performed an exhibition routine, scored a 9.900 as well.

Missouri witnessed one hiccup when Echols came away with a 9.675, but with the higher scores, the Tigers snatched the lead away from the Razorbacks. They came out in front 98.600-98.375.

The third rotation featured the Tigers scoring a 49.350 on beam, while Arkansas impressed on floor with a 49.425. Missouri managed to maintain its lead (147.950-147.800) with one rotation to go.

On beam, Jackson paced the Tigers with a 9.950, while Macpherson logged a 9.900.

Missouri took to floor to conclude the meet, recording a score of 49.475 to clinch the win.

Jackson, redshirt senior Elise Tisler and sophomore Ayla Acevedo each posted a 9.875 to kick things off for the Tigers. The Tiger faithful were up in arms after Acevedo’s score was revealed, believing that she deserved a higher mark.

Tanksanen gave the fans what they wanted, performing a skillful routine to come away with a 9.925. Horton matched the score.

After the first rotation, Arkansas took a small lead. The Razorbacks, who competed on bars, saw a big performance in the anchor spot by Price. Her impressive dismount and stuck landing resulted in a score of 9.925, which was the only score of 9.900 or better in the first rotation.

Missouri’s best scores on vault came courtesy of Horton and Echols. Both gymnasts logged 9.875s. Tanksanen and junior Kennedy Griffin chipped in 9.800s.

The Tigers will travel to take on No. 6 Georgia at 6 p.m. Friday in Athens, Georgia.

