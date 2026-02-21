Mizzou Earns Big Score, Wins Quad Meet

After scoring a 196.825 against Kentucky in its last meet, Missouri gymnastics looked to achieve a higher mark. The Tigers’ opportunity came in a quad meet against No. 40 Air Force, No. 41 Ball State and No. 46 Illinois.

Missouri accomplished the higher score, notching a 197.550 Friday in Columbia to win the meet. Air Force finished second with a 195.675, Illinois came in third (195.450) and Ball State finished fourth (195.275).

“That score will definitely help us in the rankings,” Missouri coach Shannon Welker said. “Lots of progress tonight.”

The Tigers either tied for or won every event title. Junior Hannah Horton claimed the bars title with a 9.925, and sophomore Railey Jackson won the vault crown with a 9.925.

The floor title was shared between three Tigers (Jackson, Horton and redshirt senior Elise Tisler) and Chloe Cho from Illinois. Redshirt senior Amy Wier, Jackson and Cho all logged 9.900s for a share of the beam title.

Missouri impressed on floor, scoring a season-high 49.575. All five scores that counted toward the total were greater than or equal to a 9.900. Jackson, Tisler and Horton all achieved 9.925s, while junior Kennedy Griffin and sophomore Kaia Tanskanen recorded 9.900s.

On bars, the Tigers logged a 49.350. Horton led the way with a 9.925, while graduate Makayla Green and sophomore Olivia Kelly each posted a 9.875.

Air Force’s Alyssa Bigler fell in the anchor spot during vault, bringing in a 9.300. With the scores that the Falcons counted, their total amounted to a 48.825, which was good enough to keep them in second place. However, it allowed Missouri to expand its lead to 0.675.

Lyden Saltness continued to struggle for Illinois, recording an 8.925 on beam. The score was dropped, forcing the Illini to count a 9.675 and a 9.650. They remained in third place, while Ball State stayed in fourth.

Missouri jumped to the top of the leaderboard after a strong performance during the first rotation (vault). The Tigers sat comfortably ahead of their foes with a 49.325. Air Force followed with a 49.175, Illinois sat in third with a 48.800 and Ball State brought up the rear with a 48.400.

The highlights for Missouri on vault were Jackson (9.925) and Tisler (9.875). Junior Dakota Essenpries, whose score did not count since she performed an exhibition routine, also impressed with a 9.875.

“I knew she had it in her,” Welker said. “She just needed some confidence. I’m excited that she was ready to go and did such a great job.”

Air Force posted three 9.875s in a row to conclude its time on floor (Kylee Greene, Maggie Slife and Bigler). The strong finish gave the Falcons second place.

Illinois was set back by some poor scores on bars: a 9.575 by Summer Clancy that the team dropped and a 9.675 by Saltness.

Ball State fell into last place quickly after a rough showing on beam. Carley Stalder logged a 9.450 that was dropped, Karli Mercer posted a 9.500 and Zoe Middleton scored a 9.600. The Cardinals’ best score was a 9.825, courtesy of Ashley Szymanski.

Missouri’s lowest-scoring event of the meet was beam, but it was still nothing to scoff at — a 49.300. Wier got things going for Missouri, recording a 9.900 for a strong start. Jackson tied that, and graduate Lauren Macpherson earned a 9.875.

“I think about (doing) the best that I can do for my team,” Wier said. “I want to be able to set the tone as best as I can.”

Illinois and Ball State were battling for third place, and a 9.475 from Skylar Ray Dixon on floor didn’t help the Illini. Still, they maintained their position behind Missouri and Air Force. Illinois finished strong on floor with a 9.925 from Cho.

The Tigers are back at it against No. 7 Arkansas at 1 p.m. on March 1 in Columbia.

