Mizzou Football Expected to Hire New Assistant Coach: The Buzz
After the departure of defensive line coach Al Davis in the 2025 off-season, the Missouri Tigers had to begin the search for another coach to take on some of the responsibilities that Davis left behind.
It appears that they have found their guy, as 247 Sports reports that the Tigers will be hiring Sabbath Joseph to take over as assistant defensive line coach. Joseph has spent the last three years as the linebacker analyst for the Miami, where the team put up a 22-16 record.
The Tigers also added Derek Nicholson as their next linebackers coach during this off-season. He and Joseph aren't unfamiliar working together, as Nicholson also made the journey from Miami to Mizzou. Nicholson was hired by Miami in 2023 and overlapped with Joseph for two years as part of Miami's defensive coaching.
Mizzou will get a chance to show off the impact of these two new coaches on Aug. 28, as the Tigers take on Central Arkansas in their home opener.
Did you notice?
- Baseball picked up a transfer from Wichita State on Wednesday. Kam Durnin serves as the Tigers third transfer commit this off-season. Durnin hit .251 with 52 hits and 17 doubles in his sophomore season. He is currently playing for the Kingsport Axmen in the Appalachian League, where he's 12-31 (.387) in nine games.
- Basketball has released their 2025-26 schedule. Their non-conference schedule is highlighted by games against Notre Dame, Kansas and Illinois.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
71 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
[On Missouri retiring his No. 50] "Without question, it's the number one thing to happen to me in my career, and that's saying a lot with the things I've been able to do especially with the Olympics. It's something that will always be there. People 20-50 years from now may not know John Brown, but for my family and their grandchildren and generations to come, that Number 50 will be there and that means so much to me."- John Brown
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube