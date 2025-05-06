Mizzou Football Hands Out 3 High School Offers; The Buzz, Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Though the season only takes up less than half a year, college football is a year-round cycle.
That was showcased on Monday, as the Missouri Tigers handed out three different offers to high school talent.
Here's a brief glimpse at the names that announced their individual offers yesterday:
- Jacob Thomas: Three-star ATH, Charles W Flanagan High School in Hollywood, Fla
Originally committed to Pitt, Thomas is now looking elsewhere. While listed as an athlete, he plays the wide receiver position in high school, putting up 624 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in the 2024 season. He currenlty has 13 offers, including Florida State and Miami.
- Sherrod Gourdine: Composite four-star ATH, McArthur High School in Hollywood, Fla.
Also listed as an athlete, Gourdine played cornerback in high school. He has a total of 12 offers currently on the table, including Southeastern Conference competitors Georgia and Kentucky.
- Jackson Ballinger: TE/DE, Centerburg High School in Ohio
Recruited from both sides of the field, Ballinger has acquired 14 offers. The most recent aside from Missouri is Ole Miss, but Florida and Duke have also made offers.
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
- Day 2 of women's golf in the NCAA Championship Regionals at 9 a.m. in Norman, Okla. — Stats
- Softball vs No. 11 Ole Miss 17/19 in SEC Tournament at 3 p.m. in Athens, Ga. — Watch
- Baseball vs Kansas at 6 p.m. in Columbia — SECN+, Tiger Radio Network
Monday's Mizzou Results
- Women's golf in NCAA Championship Regionals — Meja Ortengren and Andrea Revuelta led the way with -4 each.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
114 days.
Did you notice?
- Missouri women's basketball made an offer to Vienna Murray, a guard in the class of 2026 from Minnesota. She also holds an offer from Oklahoma.
- Missouri gymnastics athletes Lauren Macpherson and Grace Anne Davis announced plans to return the 2026 season, utilizing their final seasons of elligibility after suffering injuries in 2025. Machpherson is a former First-team All-Mountain West with San Jose State on beam and all-around. Davis competed on beam and vault in 2024.
- Missouri WR coach Jacob Peeler spoke on the Chicago Bears' newest draft addition of Luther Burden III, citing his competitive nature and will to win in anything he does.
- Senior Cayden Green was listed on Pro Football Focus' Preseason 2025 All-American Team as the top left guard in the nation. He is the only Missouri player included in the article.
