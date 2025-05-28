Mizzou Football Returns From Mission Trip; The Buzz, Wednesday, May 28, 2025
The Missouri Tigers football team just completed their annual group mission trip, this year to Harmons, Jamaica. 60 members of the team attended the trip, according to a university spokesperson.
Players of all positions helped out to build a home, foundations of a home, additions to a nearby health center and other additions to the Harmons community. This is a trip put on by the team for team-building and service to the community.
"If you have an opportunity to go on a service trip to go help people out of the country, anywhere, do it," Wide receiver Daniel Blood said. "It's going to change your perspective on life or just the way you think. Just go. Just go do it."
The Tigers are now back from their trip after making an impact on the Harmons community. They departed for the service trip on May 18.
"I was just humbled and blessed to know that I was able to help out and make a change," safety Jalen Catalon said.
Upcoming Mizzou Schedule
• Annual Southeastern Conference Spring meetings: May 27-29
• NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in College Station, Texas: May 28-31
Countdown to Mizzou football's 2025 season:
92 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"It's amazing. I go recruiting around the state now and I see kids playing ball, and they're all wearing Band-Aids."- Rich Daly on Derrick Chievous
Did you notice?
- A quote from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey regarding the Southeastern Conference's standing in the NCAA:
- Missouri wide receiver signee is finishing out his high school athletics career with an impressive outing in the 100-meter dash relay.
- Missouri soccer is hiring Renee Horton to be the team's associate head coach. She most recently held the same position at West Georgia University.
