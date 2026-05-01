3-Star Offensive Lineman Luke Injaychock Commits to Mizzou

Missouri has landed another commitment to its 2027 class, with composite three-star offensive lineman Luke Injaychock committing to the Tigers on Friday morning, according to a report from Rivals.

Injaychock, a La Grange, Illinois native, also held offers from Ohio State, Illinois and Auburn, amongst others. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound interior lineman is now the ninth member of the Tigers' 2027 class. He's the second offensive lineman of the group, joining three-star offensive tackle Lual Aleu.