3-Star Offensive Lineman Luke Injaychock Commits to Mizzou
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Missouri has landed another commitment to its 2027 class, with composite three-star offensive lineman Luke Injaychock committing to the Tigers on Friday morning, according to a report from Rivals.
Injaychock, a La Grange, Illinois native, also held offers from Ohio State, Illinois and Auburn, amongst others. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound interior lineman is now the ninth member of the Tigers' 2027 class. He's the second offensive lineman of the group, joining three-star offensive tackle Lual Aleu.
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Joey Van Zummeren has covered Missouri football and men's basketball for Missouri Tigers On SI since 2023. He also has experience reporting on the Green Bay Packers and high school sports. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow mizzou_kcsn