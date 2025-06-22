Mizzou Golf's Viskari Ends British Amateur Run: The Buzz
Missouri golf rising junior Veikka Viskari had quite the showing in The British Amateur Championship over the last week, but it came to a close on Friday.
The semfinal matchup between Viskari and Oklahoma State rising junior Ethan Fang ended in a 5&4 defeat for the Tiger, ending his bid in the tournament. Fang went on to win the championship in the final on Saturday, defeating Gavin Tiernan of Ireland in a 1-up victory and becoming the first American to do so in 18 years.
Nevertheless, Viskari's run was impressive in one of the most prestigious amateur competitions in the entire world held in Sandwich, England. To move to the semifinals, he had to get past Declan O'Donovan of England, former Houston golfer Laurenz Schiergenand former Arkansas golfer Matthis Lefèvre.
Previously in his career, Viskari took home a 2024 All-Atlantic 10 First Team selection at VCU. There in the 2023-24 season, he put up a 72.22 stroke average in 12 tournaments and 36 rounds of play. As a freshman, he collected a total of five individual top-10 finishes.
"Mattias (Varjun) and Veikka Viskari are great additions to our program," coach Glen Milllican said upon Viskari's transfer to Missouri. "They both come to Mizzou with experience and success that will make an immediate impact on our program. We look forward to them joining us in August and believe they will thrive in Columbia with Mizzou Golf!"
Did you notice?
- The Mizzou NIL Store dropped a legacy collection for former Tiger Sophie Cunningham, who is now playing alongside Caitlin Clark with the Indiana Fever.
- Eli Drinkwitz posts up with Anthony Kennedy Jr. and Danny Beale III — two recruits from the Class of 2026:
- Missouri track and field rising sophomore Ryan Eddington took home bronze in the 1500m at the USATF U20 Championship:
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
65 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
"When I found out that I was going to end up on the right side of the green grass, I began appreciating things a little more.”- Norm Stewart on surviving colon cancer
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube