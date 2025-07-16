Mizzou Guard Improves Play in 3rd Summer League Game: The Buzz
Former Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates is showing improved signs of play in the NBA Summer League for the Denver Nuggets, going for 14 points on 6-for-16 shooting.
Bates is slowly starting to improve his level of play as the Summer League progresses, posting arguably his best numbers in his third appearance. Bates also shot 2-for-6 from the 3-point line with no free-throw attempts, adding three assists, three steals, a rebound and three turnovers to his stat line.
The former Missouri guard was not selected in the first two rounds of the 2025 NBA draft and is currently fighting for a likely two-way spot on the Denver Nuggets' regular-season roster. His status with the team is unclear at the moment, but his recent improvements with the Summer League winding down seem to be a good sign.
Did you notice?
- Missouri gynmastics coach Shannon Welker threw out the first pitch at a recent Kansas City Royals game.
- Missouri will earn an official visit from four-star forward Tristan Reed during the next school year. He joins a very talented crop of official visitors.
- Here's a look back at some notable moments from Missouri gymnastics' season:
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
44 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“Defense and special teams were great. I wanted to do something to help those guys and match their intensity.”- Brad Smith
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube