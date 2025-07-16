Mizzou Central

Mizzou Guard Improves Play in 3rd Summer League Game: The Buzz

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.

Michael Stamps

Mar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) drives against Drake Bulldogs forward Cam Manyawu (3) in the first half of a first round men's NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena.
vMar 20, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates (2) drives against Drake Bulldogs forward Cam Manyawu (3) in the first half of a first round men’s NCAA Tournament game at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Former Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates is showing improved signs of play in the NBA Summer League for the Denver Nuggets, going for 14 points on 6-for-16 shooting.

Bates is slowly starting to improve his level of play as the Summer League progresses, posting arguably his best numbers in his third appearance. Bates also shot 2-for-6 from the 3-point line with no free-throw attempts, adding three assists, three steals, a rebound and three turnovers to his stat line.

The former Missouri guard was not selected in the first two rounds of the 2025 NBA draft and is currently fighting for a likely two-way spot on the Denver Nuggets' regular-season roster. His status with the team is unclear at the moment, but his recent improvements with the Summer League winding down seem to be a good sign.

  • Missouri gynmastics coach Shannon Welker threw out the first pitch at a recent Kansas City Royals game.
  • Missouri will earn an official visit from four-star forward Tristan Reed during the next school year. He joins a very talented crop of official visitors.
  • Here's a look back at some notable moments from Missouri gymnastics' season:

44 days.

“Defense and special teams were great. I wanted to do something to help those guys and match their intensity.”

Brad Smith

Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.

