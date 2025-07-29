Mizzou's Anthony Robinson II Invited to Chris Paul Elite Camp: The Buzz
Set to enter his junior campaign with the Missouri Tigers, Anthony Robinson ll is among the top active guards in college basketball.
Robinson earned an invite to the Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp on Monday — making him one of just 12 collegiate guards. Paul, a 20-year NBA veteran and former All-Star, will tutor the athletes from Tuesday through Friday on "everything from skill development to film breakdown to life skills," according to the camp's website.
Coming off a sophomore season averaging nine points, 3.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals per game, expectations are continuing to increase for Robinson. The Tallahasse, Florida, product shot 48% from the field and 40% from 3-point range last year, all while notching an SEC All-Defensive Team selection.
With Caleb Grill, Tamar Bates and others moving on to the next level, Robinson's new role will be to lead the backcourt. While he did start at point guard last season, he'll be looked at as more of a primary scorer and facilitator to help the Tigers attempt to string together back-to-back NCAA Tournament bids.
Even just a few days spent with Paul should give Robinson plenty of learning opportunities and possible skills to bring to Mizzou in the 2025-26 season. Perhaps, he'll be coach Dennis Gates' own version of the "Point God."
Mizzou in the NFL: Training Camp Updates
Did you notice?
- Mizzou football has earned its second sell out of the 2025 season, this time with the Border Showdown against Kansas in Week 2. The Tigers' Week 7 matchup against Alabama is also a sell out.
- Mizzou track and field added Houston senior Dillon Leacock its roster on Monday. The Rolesville, N.C. product competes in the 400m hurdle, in which he boasts a best of 50.62.
- Kansas State men's basketball confirmed an exhibition matchup with Mizzou on Oct. 24. The two programs last faced each othern in a regular season game on Nov. 19, 2018, in a 82-67 victory for the Wildcats.
- Mizzou softball announced the addition of alum Emma Raabe to its staff as Director of Player Development/Director of Camps on Monday. She spent the past two seasons at Omaha as an assistant coach.
- Former Mizzou baseball star Trey Harris announced his retirement from the game:
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
30 days.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
“The biggest story is not how the game ended, it’s that field. It’s a joke to college football to try and run an option attack on that surface. The field was not playable for college football.”- Bill McCartney on Fifth Down game
