Mizzou Gymnastic Earns Another Transfer Commit; The Buzz, Thursday, May 15, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mizzou athletics, including full TV listings.
After placing third in the National Championship, the Mizzou gymnastics team had to say goodbye to the graduating members of their squad.
On Wednesday, the Tigers added their latest commit. Sara Wabi will come to Mizzou from Illinois State with just one year of eligibility. She joins Makayla Green coming from Illinois and Dakota Essenpries from Arkansas as part of the Tigers' 2025-26 transfer class.
With her former team, she frequently competed on vault, floors and uneven bars. Wabi has career-highs of 9.900 on bars, 9.875 on floor and 9.875 on vault over her last three seasons with the Redbirds.
Thursday's Mizzou Schedule
- Baseball vs Mississippi State at 6 p.m. in Columbia, Mo., Live Stats
- Track & Field at SEC Outdoor Championship in Lexington, Ky., Live Stats
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
105 days
Did you notice?
- Missouri Basketball officially signed a transfer center to their roster after the loss of Josh Gray. Shawn Phillips Jr. comes to the Tigers from Arizona State.
- Gymnastics had a rising sophomore qualify for the 2025 European Championship. Kaia Tanskanen has been invited to represent Finland. She has twice been the Finnish National Champion, coming in 2022 and 2023.
- Missouri Baseball had one of their pitchers receive an SEC Honor. Reliever Xavier Lovett was named to the SEC Community Service team.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
I just didn't recruit outside of Missouri.- Don Faurot
