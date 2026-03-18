The Challenges Miami Presents to Mizzou in Round 1 of March Madness

After a long and somewhat stressful wait, the Missouri Tigers know their opponent in the first round of March Madness. The Tigers face No. 7 seed Miami, a team that finished third in the ACC in 2026 with a 25-8 overall record and a 13-5 conference record.



The success of the Hurricanes was a bit of a surprise this season. They're under the lead of first-year head coach Jai Lucas, along with a roster of zero returners from Jim Larrañaga's final team in 2025. Winning 25 games and making an NCAA Tournament run isn't always common, especially in a Power 5 conference. That makes Lucas and his team's record and potential for the postseason far more impressive.

Lucas's ability to build a talented roster in his first year was also impressive and intriguing. He brought deep recruiting ties with him from Duke, where he served as an assistant under current head coach John Scheyer, while also working for John Calipari at Kentucky and Shaka Smart at Texas.



His roster-building ability was highlighted by the additions of senior forward Malik Reneau from Indiana, senior guard Tre Donaldson from Michigan and senior center Ernest Udeh Jr., who has stops at both Kansas and TCU. He also picked up the signature of composite five-star forward Shelton Henderson, who was initially committed to Duke before Lucas earned his new gig.

Those four players, along with junior guard Tru Washington, have been the lifeblood of Miami's offensive and defensive success. It's a testament to Lucas' skills in finding the right pieces for an immediate turnaround, but also the players themselves for gelling in a short period of time.



Here's a look at what Miami brings to the table and why it could challenge the Tigers in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament.

Physically imposing forward tandem

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Malik Reneau (5) brings the ball up the floor in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The combination of Reneau and Udeh can be a hefty load to handle. Reneau stands at 6-foot-9, 238 pounds and Udeh at 6-foot-11, 266 pounds. The duo is hard to contain in every facet of the game of basketball, but primarily does damage in the paint and on the glass. The duo averages 15.9 boards per game, with Udeh accounting for 9.3 per game. That's good for No. 23 in the country in that category and third in the ACC.



The size and physicality of both Reneau and Udeh will pose an interesting matchup against forward Mark Mitchell and center Shawn Phillips Jr., along with the backups that will enter the game when they need rest. Based on stats, skill sets and physical profiles, all four players match up very similarly.

Reneau is a solid and powerful athlete who does his best scoring while backing players down. He has a solid touch around the rim, shooting around 65.5 percent from that area, according to Bart Torvik. He also owns a 58.9 percent two-point shot efficiency, while also proving to be a great dunker around the rim.



He really has the tools to be a game-wrecker for the Hurricanes. The hope needs to be that Mitchell cancels him out.

Udeh may not be as imposing on offense, but his rebounding, shot-blocking and general size make him a threat in unique ways on both sides of the ball. He can clear out space for drives, set solid screens and is a solid rebounder. He's similar to Phillips in those ways.

Whichever of these two ends up not being in foul trouble will create an advantage for his team. Phillips has been the definition of foul-prone this season and the minutes he's not in the game don't always go well. He's the emotional anchor for the Tigers and at this point in the season, his presence can't be unavailable.



If the two happen to not be in foul trouble, it very easily could be a wash. Udeh is shooting 74.6 percent around the rim and Phillips 79 percent, which may give the Tigers a slight offensive advantage. Neither player is typically relied on for heavy offensive production, but both can contribute when needed.

A turnover problem

Jan 24, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Tru Washington (10) shoots a free throw during the first half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Falling into the turnover trap, which has been increasingly coming for Missouri over its recent stretch of games, could be a fatal mistake in Round 1. Miami is forcing 12.7 turnovers per game, which is the No. 76 best mark in the nation. On the opposite side of that spectrum is Missouri, a team that commits 12.4 turnovers on a game-to-game basis.



Per Bart Torvik, the Tigers have a turnover percentage of 18 percent since the beginning of the season. Only four teams that found themselves in the NCAA Tournament are worse than them in that category, being Howard, Long Island, Hawaii and California Baptist. That isn't exactly elite company.

Miami isn't particularly an eyesore on either side of the ball in the turnover percentage metric, but it is very capable of turning teams over at a high rate. The Tigers caught a nasty turnover bug over their three-game losing skid to cap off the season, averaging just south of 15 per game. That and Miami's defensive abilities don't exactly mesh well.



A lot of responsibility for the turnovers has been pointed to the players themselves, as many of the mistakes leading to the giveaways are self-inflicted. Mitchell is a good example of that, recording four turnovers against both Oklahoma and Kentucky during that stretch. Phillips did the same, with his four-turnover games coming against Arkansas and Oklahoma.

More names could be listed and it could go on and on, but it all comes down to improved decision-making. Missouri's guards, like sophomore T.O. Barrett, junior Anthony Robinson II and senior Jayden Stone, will be at the forefront of that. Barrett, especially, will be under a massive spotlight, given he's only recently assumed the starting point guard role.

The moral of the turnover story is that it falls back on the Tigers, but Miami is capable of making them force errors. Washington leads the Hurricanes in steals with 1.9 per game, followed by Donaldson with 1.3. That guard tandem can wreak defensive havoc if Barrett and Robinson are sloppy with the ball, which has been the case on occasion.



Freshman guard Dante Allen is also an important part of Miami's defensive puzzle. He's been a rotational starter while Washington plays the sixth-man role off the bench, but Allen has found his niche by not making mistakes and being a pest on defense. He'll also be a player to watch for a turnover-prone team like Missouri.

Similar offensive styles

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) scores as Virginia Cavaliers guard Chance Mallory (2) defends in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The similarities between the style of basketball the two teams face are both interesting and ironic, in some ways. Both teams make their money by relying on athleticism to score in the paint, which leads to a high volume of free throws. Both teams also don't take a ton of three-point shots.

Miami is shooting 22.4 free throws a game and is making 68.5 percent of them. Missouri is shooting 24.2 per game and making 68.6 percent of them. Those are eerily similar, especially the rate at which both teams make charity stripe shots. The physicality of both teams should also be an indicator of potential foul trouble for players prone to it, like Phillips with Missouri. A lot of free throws should be expected in this matchup.



On the flip side of that, don't expect a large sum of three-point looks. The Tigers are taking only 20.5 per game and are shooting 35 percent on those looks, while Miami is shooting 18.9 per game and making 34.7 percent of them.



Again. Eerily similar.

An argument could be made that the Tigers have better volume shooters, however. Missouri's top three are Jacob Crews at 45.2 percent, Trent Pierce at 39.8 percent and Jayden Stone at 38.2 percent. Miami's top three are Noam Dovrat at 47.3 percent, Washington at 36.5 percent and Reneau at 35.3 percent. Neither team will make this game a three-point contest, but one of those may favor Missouri.

Also expect both teams to live and die at the rim, especially going downhill. Barrett, Robinson and Mitchell for the Tigers thrive off this idea, as do Henderson, Washington and the Hurricanes. It'll take tough defense without fouling to get stops either way, with fouls being the caveat to both teams' offensive performances.

What makes it ironic is the full-circle moment that is the Tigers playing in the same arena in which they were defeated by 43 points by Illinois right before SEC play began. Now, they'll have a chance to extend their season in March Madness against a team with a very similar style of play and profile to them. It's the definition of full circle.



That being said, just because the Tigers are getting a second chance in an arena that created arguably the darkest moment of the season doesn't mean the matchup will be easy. Miami brings plenty to the table, though it's similar to Missouri, which can be hard to stop. The Tigers will have their hands full on Friday afternoon and in the build-up to the game.

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