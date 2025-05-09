Mizzou Gymnastics Adds Promising Transfer; The Buzz, Friday, May 9, 2025
Missouri gymnastics added a new athlete with Dakota Essenpries, who is transferring from Arkansas. The incoming junior will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Essenpries represents an exciting addition to an already talented Missouri squad. Her decision to be a Tiger is also a homecoming, as she is from Adrian, Mo.
She will focus on vault, an event she specialized on at Arkansas. Essenpries performs a Yurchenko 1.5 and with it, she logged a 9.850 or higher on five occasions. Her National Qualifying Score in 2025 was a 9.845.
Essenpries earned her career high, 9.900, on vault in the second round of the Penn State Regional this year, which tied her for second place in the event.
Essenpries joins Missouri at an ideal time, as the Tigers are losing seniors Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore. Both Celestine and Moore regularly competed on vault for the Tigers, so Essenpries can look to fill the gap.
Friday’s Mizzou Schedule
- Baseball vs. Texas A&M at 6 p.m. in College Station, Texas — Listen
Mizzou Results
None.
SEC News
NCAA Tournament Bracket Prediction 7.0: Can the SEC Send 14 Teams?
Did you notice?
- Incoming Missouri gymnasts are slated to compete at the USA Gym Development Program National Championship on May 8-11. Maiya Terry is a three-star recruit, and Kimarra Echols is a five-star recruit.
- Missouri track and field welcomed Suzy Lecourte to the team. She will compete in the distance events.
More from Mizzou On SI:
Why Eli Drinkwitz Believes Brady Cook will be NFL Starter
NFL Rookie Minicamp Dates for Former Mizzou Players
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube