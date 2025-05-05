Mizzou Gymnastics Adds Transfer from Illinois; The Buzz, Monday, May 5, 2025
Missouri Tigers gymnastics made their first addition of the offseason Sunday afternoon, with former Illinois gymnast Makayla Green announcing her decision to transfer to Missouri.
Green is coming off a standout season with Illinois after missing the 2024 season with injury.
Entering the fifth year of her career, Green rounded out her 2025 campaign by finishing No. 6 overall on the uneven bars in the Big Ten Championships, matching her career-high score of 9.925. She replicated this score to win the event at the NCAA Regionals.
Green also has set impressive career highs on both the vault and balance beam, scoring a 9.775 on the vault twice in her career, and a 9.7000 on the balance beam once.
Missouri is looking to build off its best season in program history, finishing third in the NCAA Championships. The Tigers are set to lose multiple contributors on the bars rotation, so Green fills a top need.
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
- Women's golf in the NCAA Championships in Norman, Oklahoma at 9 a.m. - Live Stats
Sunday's Mizzou Results
- Baseball lost 2-4 to Georgia - RECAP
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
115 days.
Did you notice?
• Missouri women's basketball legend Sophie Cunningham made her second preseason apperence with the WNBA's Indiana Fever, this time playing against the Brazilian national team at Iowa, the alma matter of Fever star Caitlin Clark. Cunningham scored six points and grabbed three rebounds in a 108-44 win.
• Missouri offensive lineman Cayden Green was rated as the 28th best prospect in the 2026 NFL draft by Joseph Acosta of SBNation. He's the fourth-highest rated offensive lineman on the board.
