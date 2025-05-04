No. 9 Georgia Break Tie in Ninth for Series Sweep Against Mizzou Baseball
Missouri Tigers baseball had one of their best series of the year. But they still got swept.
No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs took the series finale 4-2 and pushed the Tigers to 0-24 in conference play. Mizzou's high-ranked opponent put 18 runs in the series and were never able to run-rule the Tigers, which is an improvement from past conference series.
Being down 2-1 going into the bottom of the eighth, it wasn't looking good for the Tiger's based on their track record. But Mizzou was able to plate a late run to tie the game off a sacrifice fly from right fielder Pierre Seal. But first baseman Cayden Nicoletto grounded out before more the Tigers could take the lead.
Their track record proved correct, as Tiger's reliever PJ Green gave up a two-run shot to Georgia's Slate Alford. The Tigers were now down 4-2 going into the bottom of the ninth. Mizzou had to go to the bullpen for Kaden Jacobi to conclude the game. Catcher Mateo Serna hit a double in the ninth, but the Tigers stranded him there in the loss.
Tiger's starter Wil Libbert gave Mizzou a chance to win. He went five innings and struck out seven batters. The lefty allowed just two runners to cross in his final inning on RBI single off the bat of Robbie Burnett. This was easily one of Libbert's best starts.
Until the second to last pitcher, Mizzou's bullpen had quite the day. Righty Xavier Lovett and lefty Ian Lohse combined for three scoreless innings and just allowed two hits with one walk. The Tigers bullpen has struggled this season, but was able to keep Mizzou in the game until late.
Before the scoring in the bottom of the eighth, Mizzou had one other run. It was an unearned run that crossed in the second inning. After a single from Serna, left fielder Tyler Macon put the ball into the field and an error by the Georgia shortstop allowed him to reach, bringing Serna home.
Mizzou drops to 13-34 on the season and 0-24 in conference play, while Georgia improves to 39-11 and 15-9. The Tigers will play rival Kansas at 6 p.m. on Tuesday for their midweek game at Taylor Stadium.