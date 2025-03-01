Mizzou Gymnastics Earns Season-High Score in Loss to Florida
No. 8 Missouri gymnastics faced No. 6 Florida in a top-10 Southeastern Conference showdown.
Missouri fell 198.125-197.725 on the road, but earned its highest overall score of the season.
Missouri also earned a season-high vault score.
Vault has been a struggle for the Tigers, as they came into the meet ranked 17th in the country in the apparatus.
Improvement was evident, as the Tigers scored a season-high 49.375 on vault. Freshman Olivia Kelly earned a career-best 9.800 in the event, while sophomore Hannah Horton and seniors Jocelyn Moore and Amari Celestine earned 9.900s.
Despite their better performance on vault, the Tigers trailed the Gators. Florida's success on bars, with four scores of 9.900 or better, put separation between the two teams (99.200-98.775).
The Tigers performed the best on floor, which has been a theme this season. Missouri’s “Fabulous Floor” lived up to its name, as the Tigers recorded a 49.550 on the event.
Horton logged a 9.925 on floor, thrilling the judges with her Michael Jackson-inspired performance. Fellow sophomore Kennedy Griffin also posted a 9.925, and the two Tigers tied for second place.
A trio of Tigers recorded 9.900s: sophomore Rayna Light, Celestine, and Moore.
Light was a late addition to Missouri’s floor lineup, and she stepped up big with her 9.900. Moore was back in the floor lineup after not competing in the event in the last meet due to sickness, so her 9.900 was impressive as well.
While Missouri was on floor, the Gators were on beam. They faltered with that event, posting a 49.300. Nevertheless, they still led at the end of the rotation (148.500-148.325).
Missouri started on bars, looking strong in the first rotation. Kelly brushed her feet against the mat, resulting in a deduction, but her team-low 9.800 was not a bad score to drop.
Celestine excelled in her routine, sticking her customized landing, "The Celestine." Her strong routine resulted in a 9.900.
Graduate student Mara Titarsolej notched the best bars score for Missouri with a 9.950. She and Celestine propelled Missouri to a 49.400 on bars.
The Gators began the night on vault, an event they are fourth in the country in.
Florida junior Selena Harris-Miranda capped off the vault rotation with a perfect 10, causing Exactech Arena to erupt. On the heels of her perfect score, as well as graduate student Victoria Nguyen's 9.975, Florida earned a 49.625 on vault.
By the end of the first rotation, Florida held a 0.225 lead.
It became apparent the Gators were going to hold their lead and win, as Missouri trailed at the end of every rotation.
Florida grew its lead during the fourth rotation when the Gators were on floor, and Missouri was on beam. Missouri still did its best on beam, putting up some impressive scores to close the meet.
Junior Addison Lawrence and redshirt senior Helen Hu both earned 9.900s.
Missouri will return to the Hearnes Center for its final home meet of the season. The Tigers will face No. 11 Auburn at noon March 9 in Columbia, Missouri.