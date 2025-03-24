Mizzou Gymnastics' Opponents, Location, More Revealed for NCAA Regionals
Missouri gymnastics wrapped up its season with a 13-4 record before competing in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday.
With the conclusion of that meet, it's time for the postseason. Details regarding what Missouri's postseason will look like were revealed during the Selection Show.
Missouri was chosen as one of 36 teams to partake in the NCAA Regional Championship. The Tigers will compete against No. 10 Georgia, Arizona and Arizona State at noon in Seattle, Washington.
Missouri's season has featured many high moments, and the Tigers are looking to find more success in the postseason.
Three Tigers have four notched perfect scores this year. Redshirt senior Helen Hu accomplished the feat twice, both times on beam.
Sophomore Kennedy Girffin grabbed a 10 on floor at the Zou to the Lou quad meet. Her perfect score led the Tigers to a program-best 49.725 on floor.
Graduate student Mara Titarsolej joined in on the fun at the SEC Championship. Her 10 came on bars, and it was her third career 10 and her first of the 2025 season.
Aside from individual success, the Tigers have prevailed as a team. Their 13-4 record was highlighted by six conference wins and a perfect record at home. In light of its success as a team, Missouri ended the year ranked No. 7.
Missouri's most recent meet was the SEC Championship. There, the Tigers competed in Session II for the first time since joining the SEC, meaning they shared the floor with the nation's top teams.
The Tigers recorded a 197.400 to claim fourth place in a field of eight teams, finishing behind No. 2 LSU, No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 3 Florida.
Perhaps the biggest moment of the season came when Missouri competed against Auburn. Missouri earned a score of 198.100, its best score in program history.
The Tigers will look to ride the momentum of their successful season into the Regional Championship.