Mizzou Gymnastics Wins NCAA Championship Second Round in Seattle
Missouri gymnastics competed in the NCAA Championship Second Round against No. 10 Georgia, No. 21 Arizona and No. 26 Arizona State, winning the quad with a 197.650.
Arizona earned second (196.250), Georgia earned third (196.175) and Arizona State earned fourth (196.050).
Missouri had many individual successes in the win. Senior Amari Celestine won the all-around with a 39.450. She also won vault with a 9.950.
Sophomore Hannah Horton won bars and redshirt senior Helen Hu won beam.
Missouri also looked strong as a team. The best event for the Tigers occurred when they concluded on beam, putting up a 49.575.
Redshirt junior Amy Wier, junior Addison Lawrence and freshman Olivia Kelly scored 9.900s.
Hu continued to shine, earning her third perfect 10 of the season and winning the event.
Outside of the excitement Hu's 10 caused, there was a commotion on the other side of the floor when Arizona found out it would advance to the next meet. The Wildcats upset Georgia to move on.
The Tigers came into the meet as a clear favorite and found themselves in first place immediately after their first rotation of floor.
Freshman Kaia Tanskanen performed on floor for just the second time this season, stepping up in a big moment to earn a 9.875. Sophomore Rayna Light also earned a 9.875.
Senior Jocelyn Moore led the Tigers on floor with a 9.900.
Though the Tigers were in first place, their lead was slim. Georgia trailed Missouri by a 49.300-49.250 margin. Arizona State was also in the mix after the first rotation (49.225).
The meet was close for a while until the Tigers made a statement on bars, earning a 49.550 to separate themselves and establish a comfortable lead.
Missouri impressed on bars immediately, with leadoff gymnast and graduate student Kyra Burns securing a 9.900 with a stuck landing.
Horton rode the momentum, sticking her landing for a 9.950.
Kelly and graduate student Mara Titarsolej recorded 9.925s. For Kelly, the score marked a career-best.
Georgia slipped from second to fourth place after the third rotation. Missouri was in a good spot with a 148.075, while Arizona followed with a 147.275. Arizona State (146.925) and Georgia (146.775) sat in third and fourth.
Missouri earned a 49.225 on vault. Horton and Moore earned 9.850s, while Celestine stuck her Yurchenko 1.5 to tie her career-best 9.950.
Following Missouri's vault rotation, the Tigers extended their lead over the second-place Bulldogs 98.525-98.425.
As the Tigers won the meet, they advanced to the NCAA Championship Regional Final. They will face Arizona and the top two finishers among No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 15 Auburn, No. 20 Nebraska and No. 29 Illinois at 7 p.m. Sunday.