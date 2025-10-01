Mizzou Predicted to Flip 4-Star DT From Oklahoma State: The Buzz
The Missouri Tigers have just been predicted to land a four-star defensive tackle from Owasso, Oklahoma, in Oklahoma State commit Tajh Overton. The Tigers were engaged with Overton before his commitment decision to stay in his home state.
Overton's been committed to the Cowboys since June 27, which came 10 days after his official visit to Stillwater. He also holds offers from Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Arkansas and other big power conference programs.
So far this season, Overton's recorded six tackles, three for loss and two sacks. His sophomore season was one where he truly made himself known, posting 64 tackles and five sacks in 2023.
This would be the third commitment in the month of September for Missouri, all of which would have come on the defensive line. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz has recently added three-star JUCO defensive lineman DeMarcus Johnson, while also flipping four-star EDGE Micah Nickerson from Mississippi State.
Tuesday Mizzou Results
- The Missouri men sit in fifth place as a team and the women in seventh place heading into the final day of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
Wednesday's Mizzou Schedule
- The men's and women's golf teams will play the final day of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Did you notice?
- Dennis Gates and Missouri basketball will host a talented 2028 guard on an unofficial visit in early November.
- Missouri swimming and diving is adding Kate McCarville to its coaching staff.
- The Missouri Tigers were in the field for the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas for under 24 hours. They're no longer in the tournament.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
[On Burning of Osceola, Mo., helping lead to Kansas rivalry] “They’re a bunch of thieves is what they are. And you can look it up in the dictionary. What the people in Kansas did I’m sure they felt was justified. And what we did over here we know was justified.”- Missouri historian Richard Sunderwirth
This Date in Mizzou History:
Oct. 1, 1927:
The landmark rock `M' debuted at Memorial Stadium after members of the freshman class pieced it with leftover rocks from the stadium project. The monument stood 90 feet wide by 95 feet high, and was welcomed by a 13-7 victory against Kansas State, 13-7. The tradition of the rocks being whitewashed by incoming freshmen students still continues.
