Mizzou QB Brady Cook Speaks on Up and Adams Show; The Buzz, Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook had the opportunity to speak with ESPN personality and analyst Kay Adams on her podcast, the Up and Adams Show. The topic of conversation was simple for Cook, who's coming off an impressive performance at the 2025 NFL scouting combine.
One thing that stood out to many about Cook's combine showing was his testing numbers. His 4.59 official 40-yard dash time stood out the most, but Cook knew he had these numbers in him for a while.
“I’ve always hit these numbers,” Cook said. “It’s just how it’s always been.”
There may have been a lot to prove for Cook, who had a rollercoaster of a season with the Tigers this past year. If he had anything to prove about his abilities as a quarterback to others, he just might have done that in Indianapolis last week.
“I think a lot of it happened on Saturday,” Cook said. “I don’t think as many people knew how athletic I was.”
That rollercoaster that Cook and the Tigers endured over the last year has long been a testament to Cook's toughness and leadership style. On multiple occasions, Cook made the impossible a reality, especially after returning from the hospital to earn Missouri a comeback win over Auburn. That leadership trait is another thing, of many, that's instilled in the Saint Louis native.
“It’s just the quarterback in me,” Cook said. “Being a quarterback for so long, playing quarterback at the highest level, those are the moments you live for. That’s why you practice your leadership in the offseason.”
If there's one thing Cook didn't have to prove, it's that he's a winner. Cook only lost five games in his last two seasons with the Tigers and when they did, he did everything in his power to stop that from happening. That's a skillset that should carry over to the NFL and it will make him stand out.
“The ability to win in those big situations,” Cook said. “I think that’s a real thing for a quarterback. Can you get the guys around you to rally and win in those moments?”
Cook's next chance to showcase his quarterbacking ability will come on March 21, 2025, at Missouri's pro-day in Columbia, Missouri.
Today's Schedule
- Women's basketball takes on Mississippi State at the SEC tournament in Greenville, South Carolina at 5:00 p.m. CT — Watch, Listen
- Men's basketball hits the road to face the Oklahoma Sooners at 7:00 p.m. CT — Watch, Listen, Stats
Mizzou Results
Women's golf places seventh of 14 teams at the MountainView Collegiate — Final results
Update
Missouri baseball's matchup against UMKC and Missouri softball's game against Southeast Missouri State were both postponed. The Tigers' softball squad will play its game against SEMO on Sunday, March 16.
Did you notice?
Three of Missouri's four NFL combine attendees were placed on the All-NFL combine first team, according to NFL.com.
- As of now, Missouri softball ranks third in the country for overall strength of schedule.
- According to PFF, Missouri offensive lineman Cayden Green is the sixth-best returning interior offensive lineman for the 2025-26 college football season.
