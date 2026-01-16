Mizzou Adds Depth in Running Back Room With Montana's Vaaimalae Fonoti

Missouri has added the final piece to its running back depth in Montana's Vaaimalae Fonoti. Fonoti spent two years with Montana, redshirting his initial season.



This was first reported by Brandon Huffman. Fonoti will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Montana running back Vaaimalae Fonoti is transferring to Missouri and signing with the Tigers. Spent two years with the Griz before entering the portal. https://t.co/EAv34Dzrw4 @Malae_Fonoti pic.twitter.com/Virm4L4MTB — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) January 16, 2026

Fonoti rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns this past season for the Grizzlies, all on 48 carries. Fonoti appeared in nine of Montana's 15 games this season He was surprisingly more productive as a true freshman in only three game appearances, rushing for 234 yards and a touchdown on only 36 carries.



This year, Fonoti was the second-string back behind Eli Gillman, who rushed for over 1,500 yards, which was fifth in the country, along with 21 rushing touchdowns.

Fonoti is likely the final piece of the puzzle in the running back room for Missouri. After re-signing Ahmad Hardy and Jamal Roberts, arguably the two biggest moves the Tigers made this offseason, it felt like the goal was to bring in young talent that could act as complementary pieces.



They started that trend by adding freshman Xai'Shaun Edwards, who was a 1,000-yard rusher for Houston Christian this season. Fonoti also joins three-star true freshman Maxwell Warner in the room, who was the No. 1,323 player in the country, according to composite rankings.

A flood of offensive additions came in for the Tigers on Friday morning, including Minnesota wide receiver Kenric Lanier and Charleston Southern offensive lineman Colin Sorensen. It's unclear what position Sorensen will play at this time, but he has the frame needed to kick inside to guard.



Lanier has been off and on for the Golden Gophers the last two seasons, recording only 96 yards and four receptions.

