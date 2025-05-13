Mizzou's Newcomer Class Ranked in Top 10; The Buzz, Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Given that the Missouri Tigers lost a plethora of talent after last season, the 2025 offseason was crucial in keeping the trajectory of the program going strong.
Part of being among the elite in college football is to sustain strong recruiting every year — a trend that head coach Eli Drinkwitz is continuing. There's help incoming, whether its through Missouri's recruiting class or work in the transfer portal.
In ESPN's recent newcomer class ranking, the Tigers finished No. 10 in the country. Notably, this was a higher spot than both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.
The transfer portal is more important than ever, so Missouri made a clear emphasis on it. Out went Luther Burden III, Johnny Walker Jr. and Brady Cook, but in came a replinished group of new faces.
Former Bulldog, defensive end Damon Wilson, is the Tigers' biggest get of the offseason. Expected to fill in the gap that Walker left, he'll be a focal point of an incoming Missouri defense that could perform as one of the best in the SEC.
A little more was lost in the offensive department, but new pieces in running back Ahmad Hardy and receiver Kevin Coleman will be formidable targets for the Tigers' next starting quarterback. One of the possible options is Beau Pribula, coming from a backup role at Penn State.
As for recruits that receive a significant role this season, ESPN mentioned defensive end Javion Hilson, running back Marquise Davis and receiver Donovan Olugbode as the likely contenders. Davis was especially cited as an impact player, potentially contributing to an open backfield group with Hardy.
While the portal has altered the recruiting landscape, it is still necessary to build programs. Not all of Missouri's recruits will touch the field next season, but those that are game-ready could bring results immediately.
The strength of the 2025 version of the Tigers can't be fully assessed until the season begins, but on paper, the roster should stack up to expectations.
Tuesday's Mizzou Schedule
- No games scheduled today.
Countdown to Mizzou Football's 2025 Football Season Opener:
107 days
Did you notice?
- Former Missouri Tigers guard Tamar Bates officially made the roster for Team Williams in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine. Bates worked his way in after strong G League Elite Camp showing, and will play alongside former SEC member Grant Nelson.
- The Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos matchup will be an extra gift for Missouri fans this year. The two former Tigers, Nick Bolton and Kris Abrams-Draine, will go head-to-head on Christmas Day.
- Class of 2026 forward Mimi Thiero received an offer from head coach Kellie Harper yesterday. The Leetsdale, Pa., native is a four-star prospect and the No. 43 player in her class according to 247sports.
