Mizzou Softball Earns Wins Over Michigan, Quinnipiac; The Buzz, Sunday March 16
Missouri softball has moved above .500, earning wins No. 14 and 15 on Saturday.
Missouri first took down Michigan in a 7-3 victory. Michigan was rated No. 22, and Missouri No. 15 in the ESPN/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25.
Both teams have fallen out of the Top 25 after rocky starts to the season, making the win for Missouri a significant boost to its resume.
Michigan took a 1-0 lead at the top of the first inning, but Missouri's Kara Daly hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the inning to take a lead that the Tigers would never give back.
Sophomore pitcher Marissa McCann threw a complete game for the sixth time this season, and moved to 6-4 on the season.
In the afternoon, Missouri then took down Quinnipiac in a 7-1 victory. Missouri scored at least one run in each of the first four innings, with Qunnipiac's sole run coming at the top of the fourth.
Missouri moves to 15-13 on the season and will next face Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.
Saturday's Mizzou Results
• Baseball fell 6-7 to No. 2 LSU - RECAP
• Softball won 7-3 over Michigan
• Track and field placed No. 23 overall in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia Beach, Va.
Sunday's Mizzou Schedule
• Men's basketball: The bracket for the NCAA Tournament will be revealed on a broadcast on CBS at 5 p.m.
• Softball vs UMKC in Columbia at 1:30 p.m. on the SECNetwork+ - Watch, Live Stats
• Baseball at No. 2 LSU in Baton Rouge, La. at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network+ - Watch, Listen, Live Stats
• Tennis vs. No. 13 Texas in Columbia at noon - Watch, Live Stats
• Men's golf in the General Hackler Invitational in Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Live Stats
Did you notice?
• In the NCAA Championships, Missouri's Jonathan Seremes won the triple jump national championship with a jump of 17.04m. Seremes is the program's first national champion in the triple jump.
• The Missouri football team and head coach Eli Drinkwitz attended the St. Louis City MLS game vs. Seattle on Saturday night. Drinkwitz and some of the team's St. Louis natives were recognized at the game.
• Missouri men's basketball team will be hosting a watch party for Selection Sunday at Mizzou Arena. Doors open for the event at 4 p.m. and the broadcast starts at 5 p.m.
