SI

Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Unlock up to $4,715 in Welcome Offers

Geoff Ulrich

Our Missouri sportsbook promos offer up to $4,715 in welcome bonuses from the best betting sites in the Show-Me State.
Our Missouri sportsbook promos offer up to $4,715 in welcome bonuses from the best betting sites in the Show-Me State. / Sports Illustrate

Missouri sportsbook promos are officially live, giving new bettors instant access to a full lineup of launch-day bonuses as the state’s online market opens. Approved operators are rolling out welcome deals worth up to $4,715, offering substantial value from the very first day. Create your account, secure your bonuses, and start betting with extra funds already boosting your bankroll.

Pre-launch bonus

Promo Code

Min. Deposit

DraftKings

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets

No code required 

$5

BetMGM

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets 

SI1500 

$10

FanDuel

Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets

No code required 

$5

Fanatics Sportsbook

Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash

No code required

$10

Caesars Sportsbook

Bet $5, get $150 if you win

SIBONUSMO

$5

bet365

Bet $5, get $365 win or lose

No code required 

$10

theScore Bet

Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win

No code required 

$10

DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus

The DraftKings Missouri promo code gives new bettors an easy, high-value start. After creating an account and making a deposit, you’ll qualify for DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Instantly” offer. Once you place your qualifying wager, the bonus bets are credited immediately — win or lose — letting you jump into any eligible market as Missouri sports betting goes live. It’s an immediate boost for anyone wanting extra betting power from the start.

Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:

  • This promotion is open only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
  • The welcome bonus remains available through Jan. 4, 2026.
  • Anyone who previously collected a DraftKings pre-launch bonus is not eligible.
  • Bonus bet payouts return winnings only and do not include the wager amount.
  • All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.

Bet $5, Get $300 IN BONUS BETS. DraftKings Missouri $300. CLAIM NOW. dark

BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus

Missouri bettors can unlock the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500, securing one of the most valuable offers available at launch. After signing up and depositing at least $10, you’ll get a second-chance first bet worth up to $1,500. If your opening wager doesn’t hit, BetMGM will return the full stake in bonus bets, giving you a fresh opportunity to get ahead. If it wins, you simply keep the payout. It’s a generous safety net for anyone looking to start with added protection and early betting power.

Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:

  • This offer is available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
  • A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the BetMGM welcome bonus.
  • All bonus bets issued through this promotion expire seven days after they are credited.
  • For the $1,500 first-bet offer, wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets — each valued at 20% of the stake — while wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.
  • Winnings earned from bonus bets include profit only and do not return the stake.
  • All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to the account.

CLAIM NOW. dark. Get up to $1,500 Back in Bonus Bets. BetMGM New

FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus

The FanDuel Missouri code offer is simple to redeem and requires no promo code. Sign up through the eligible links, make your first deposit, and place a $5 wager to receive $300 in bonus bets — win or lose. It’s a quick, high-value entry point for new bettors now that Missouri sports betting has officially launched.

Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:

  • This offer is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
  • Your first $5 cash wager automatically triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after being credited to your account.
  • The $300 in bonus bets is granted even if your qualifying wager results in a loss.
  • Each player is limited to claiming only one new-user offer.
  • This welcome bonus can be claimed through Dec. 21, 2025.

CLAIM NOW. dark. Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets. FanDuel Missouri New $300

Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus

The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo gives new users two compelling welcome options. The primary offer, ‘Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash,’ rewards you with a daily no-sweat bet for three days after signing up, depositing at least $10, and placing a qualifying $10+ wager, with up to $100 refunded per day in FanCash for any losses. Alternatively, Missouri bettors can opt for a secondary offer that provides 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days plus $2,000 in FanCash after placing their first cash wager.

Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:

  • This offer is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
  • Players may place one qualifying wager per day for up to three consecutive days, with each wager requiring a minimum of $10.
  • Only wagers that lose qualify to earn FanCash; winning bets do not receive refunds.
  • A maximum of $100 in FanCash is refunded per day.
  • Daily wagers are optional, and any missed days cannot be recovered.
  • All FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.

Get $300 in FanCash from Fanatics Sportsbook. Fanatics Missouri $300. CLAIM NOW. dark

Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus

The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code SIBONUSMO offers new users an easy, low-risk way to start betting. Simply register and place a qualifying $5 wager — if it wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets. It’s a straightforward way for Missouri bettors to add extra value to their first wager.

Key terms for this Caesars Missouri promo:

  • This promotion is available exclusively to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
  • Your first $5 cash wager must win to unlock the $150 in bonus bets.
  • Each profit boost requires a minimum qualifying wager of $1 at odds of -500 or longer.
  • The maximum stake allowed per profit boost is $25, and each token can generate up to $2,500 in additional winnings.
  • All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being credited to your account.

dark. BET $5, GET $150 IN BONUS BETS IF YOU WIN. Caesars Missouri. CLAIM NOW

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Geoff Ulrich
GEOFF ULRICH

Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.

Home/Betting Promo