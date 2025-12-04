Missouri Sportsbook Promos: Unlock up to $4,715 in Welcome Offers
Missouri sportsbook promos are officially live, giving new bettors instant access to a full lineup of launch-day bonuses as the state’s online market opens. Approved operators are rolling out welcome deals worth up to $4,715, offering substantial value from the very first day. Create your account, secure your bonuses, and start betting with extra funds already boosting your bankroll.
Pre-launch bonus
Promo Code
Min. Deposit
DraftKings
No code required
$5
BetMGM
SI1500
$10
FanDuel
No code required
$5
Fanatics Sportsbook
No code required
$10
Caesars Sportsbook
SIBONUSMO
$5
bet365
Bet $5, get $365 win or lose
No code required
$10
theScore Bet
Bet $10, get $100 in bonus bets if you win
No code required
$10
DraftKings Missouri welcome bonus
The DraftKings Missouri promo code gives new bettors an easy, high-value start. After creating an account and making a deposit, you’ll qualify for DraftKings’ “Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Instantly” offer. Once you place your qualifying wager, the bonus bets are credited immediately — win or lose — letting you jump into any eligible market as Missouri sports betting goes live. It’s an immediate boost for anyone wanting extra betting power from the start.
Key details and terms for this DraftKings Missouri promo code offer:
- This promotion is open only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- The welcome bonus remains available through Jan. 4, 2026.
- Anyone who previously collected a DraftKings pre-launch bonus is not eligible.
- Bonus bet payouts return winnings only and do not include the wager amount.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
BetMGM Missouri welcome bonus
Missouri bettors can unlock the BetMGM Missouri bonus code SI1500, securing one of the most valuable offers available at launch. After signing up and depositing at least $10, you’ll get a second-chance first bet worth up to $1,500. If your opening wager doesn’t hit, BetMGM will return the full stake in bonus bets, giving you a fresh opportunity to get ahead. If it wins, you simply keep the payout. It’s a generous safety net for anyone looking to start with added protection and early betting power.
Key terms to know for this BetMGM Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users aged 21 or older.
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the BetMGM welcome bonus.
- All bonus bets issued through this promotion expire seven days after they are credited.
- For the $1,500 first-bet offer, wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets — each valued at 20% of the stake — while wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to the stake.
- Winnings earned from bonus bets include profit only and do not return the stake.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited to the account.
FanDuel Missouri welcome bonus
The FanDuel Missouri code offer is simple to redeem and requires no promo code. Sign up through the eligible links, make your first deposit, and place a $5 wager to receive $300 in bonus bets — win or lose. It’s a quick, high-value entry point for new bettors now that Missouri sports betting has officially launched.
Key details and terms for this FanDuel Missouri promo code offer:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager automatically triggers $300 in bonus bets, which expire seven days after being credited to your account.
- The $300 in bonus bets is granted even if your qualifying wager results in a loss.
- Each player is limited to claiming only one new-user offer.
- This welcome bonus can be claimed through Dec. 21, 2025.
Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo gives new users two compelling welcome options. The primary offer, ‘Bet $30, Get $300 in FanCash,’ rewards you with a daily no-sweat bet for three days after signing up, depositing at least $10, and placing a qualifying $10+ wager, with up to $100 refunded per day in FanCash for any losses. Alternatively, Missouri bettors can opt for a secondary offer that provides 10 no-sweat bets over 10 days plus $2,000 in FanCash after placing their first cash wager.
Key details for this Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo:
- This offer is available only to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
- Players may place one qualifying wager per day for up to three consecutive days, with each wager requiring a minimum of $10.
- Only wagers that lose qualify to earn FanCash; winning bets do not receive refunds.
- A maximum of $100 in FanCash is refunded per day.
- Daily wagers are optional, and any missed days cannot be recovered.
- All FanCash credits must be used within seven days of being issued.
Caesars Sportsbook Missouri welcome bonus
The Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code SIBONUSMO offers new users an easy, low-risk way to start betting. Simply register and place a qualifying $5 wager — if it wins, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets. It’s a straightforward way for Missouri bettors to add extra value to their first wager.
Key terms for this Caesars Missouri promo:
- This promotion is available exclusively to new Missouri users who are 21 years of age or older.
- Your first $5 cash wager must win to unlock the $150 in bonus bets.
- Each profit boost requires a minimum qualifying wager of $1 at odds of -500 or longer.
- The maximum stake allowed per profit boost is $25, and each token can generate up to $2,500 in additional winnings.
- All profit boost tokens must be used within 14 days of being credited to your account.
