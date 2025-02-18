Mizzou Softball Enduring Heights of Winter; The Buzz, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025
While the collegiate softball season starting in February is by no means a new concept, the circumstances surrounding Missouri softball's start to the season is a little more extreme this year.
As the Tigers prepare for the Marry Nutter Collegiate Classic that takes place from Thursday-Sunday, they'll be forced to practice in extreme cold conditions in Columbia. Snow fell Monday morning, and the temperatures are expected to vastly stay within the teens until they leave for Thursday's matchup against Rutgers.
It's by no means the right weather to play softball in, which creates a severe disadvantage in Missouri's ability to prepare for the tournament. While teams are forced to practice or play in these conditions, the MLB holds off live games until April.
"My number one focus is to shout from the rooftops that they need to move the softball season back," Missouri coach Larissa Anderson said Monday. "If we can move the season back and start in March now, you're having the safety and welfare of the student athletes at the forefront."
Changing the schedule is an uphill battle that Anderson alone can't accomplish, but winter weather still affects a vast amount of colleges in the month of February. Once the Tigers departed from the warm weather of Florida, the snow and chilly conditions have prevented them from practicing normally.
Still, Anderson and the Missouri roster are doing everything they can to get ready for some tough battles over the weekend. It may not be the ideal route, but it's the card it has been dealt with.
"All I can focus on is what we do in practice today, and that's going to be the intensity," Anderson said. "Pay attention to the little things. Pay attention to the details. Make all the routine plays and do so in the way we know we can do."
Today's Schedule
Missouri swim & dive at the SEC Championships — Athens, Ga., SEC Network+
Did you notice?
- Missouri football legend Kellen Winslow gets shouted out by the College Football Hall of Fame for Black History Month:
- Missouri men's basketball guard Jacob Crews is this week's senior spotlight player:
Check out our social media:
- BlueSky:@mizzouonsi.bsky.social
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
- Instagram: MizzouOnSI
- Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
- YouTube
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Podcast: Previewing No. 4 Alabama at No. 15 Mizzou
Mizzou in Final Five Schools for 4-Star QB
Mizzou Football Recruiting Wish List: February, 2025