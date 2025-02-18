Podcast: Previewing No. 4 Alabama at No. 15 Mizzou
The Missouri Tigers (19-6, 8-4 SEC) face perhaps the biggest challenge remaining on their regular season schedule Wednesday, hosting the No. 4-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (21-4, 10-2 SEC).
A win over the Crimson Tide would continue to build the case for Missouri as a contender to make a run in the NCAA Tournament amongst a competitive Southeastern Conference.
Before this season, Missouri hadn't hosted a top-15 matchup since 2012. Now, it will happen two times in a span of 11 days, with Missouri hosting No. 10 Texas A&M. The Tigers fell to the Aggies on a 3-point shot made by Wade Taylor IV with less than three seconds remaining.
To preview the matchup with Alabama, reporters for Missouri Tigers On SI — Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps — gave their thoughts on the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
Missouri will host Alabama Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
3 Takeaways From No. 21 Mizzou's Convincing Road Win Over Georgia
Dennis Gates Explains How Mizzou Sophomore Duo Can Get Over 'Wall'
Why Dennis Gates Wants to Coach Mizzou for '20-Plus Years'