Mizzou in Final Five Schools for 4-Star QB

The Tigers continue to find themselves in the running for top-rated prospects and the same goes for this quarterback recruit.

Michael Stamps

La Salle's Gavin Sidwar throws a pass against St. Joseph's Prep during the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A football championship game in Ambler on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
La Salle's Gavin Sidwar throws a pass against St. Joseph's Prep during the Philadelphia Catholic League 6A football championship game in Ambler on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Daniella Heminghaus / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Missouri Tigers are in the final five schools for four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, according to On3 Recruiting.

Sidwar included UCLA, Iowa, Ole Miss and Syracuse, alongside the Tigers, in his final list of schools. Of the teams on that list, On3 predictions currently list Syracuse as the team to beat in his recruitment. Despite holding a plethora of Power Five offers, he narrowed down the list to those five.

The Warrington, Pennsylvania native is the No. 268 player in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He is also the No. 11 quarterback in the class and the seventh-best player in the state of Pennsylvania.

Sidwar isn't the only quarterback the Tigers are actively in pursuit of. Recently, four-star signal caller Kane Archer included the Tigers in his list of final seven schools, which featured SMU, UCF, Louisville, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Appalachian State.

As of now, the Tigers only have one commitment in the class of 2026: four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy. Missouri earned his pledge on Dec. 14, but he has remained the sole commitment during that time frame.

At the top of that list of hopeful commitments is five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. He's a Missouri native and has family ties to the University, but the Tigers are battling against some of the nation's best recruiters.

