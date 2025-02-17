Mizzou in Final Five Schools for 4-Star QB
The Missouri Tigers are in the final five schools for four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, according to On3 Recruiting.
Sidwar included UCLA, Iowa, Ole Miss and Syracuse, alongside the Tigers, in his final list of schools. Of the teams on that list, On3 predictions currently list Syracuse as the team to beat in his recruitment. Despite holding a plethora of Power Five offers, he narrowed down the list to those five.
The Warrington, Pennsylvania native is the No. 268 player in the country, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He is also the No. 11 quarterback in the class and the seventh-best player in the state of Pennsylvania.
Sidwar isn't the only quarterback the Tigers are actively in pursuit of. Recently, four-star signal caller Kane Archer included the Tigers in his list of final seven schools, which featured SMU, UCF, Louisville, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Appalachian State.
As of now, the Tigers only have one commitment in the class of 2026: four-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy. Missouri earned his pledge on Dec. 14, but he has remained the sole commitment during that time frame.
At the top of that list of hopeful commitments is five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. He's a Missouri native and has family ties to the University, but the Tigers are battling against some of the nation's best recruiters.
